Italian industrial design meets Shimano’s EP8 motor to create a bike capable of hucking huge terrain features.

Italian e-bike brand, THOK, has gone peak e-enduro with its latest offering

Product planners at THOK have attached some tasty enduro build components to its 6061-T6 series aluminium frame, to create the TK01 R.

Marketed as a battery-assist enduro bike, it features long-travel suspension and relatively slack geometry. The TK01 R sits at a 64.5° head angle and stretched to 464mm of reach, on a size large.

Shimano mechatronics

Like many other mountain bike brands, THOK has adopted the Shimano EP8 mid-drive motor for its TK01 R. There is a 630Wh lithium-ion battery pack providing energy for the EP8 motor, which can be customized in terms of power delivery and torque linearity with Shimano’s E-Tube Project app.

The TK01 R features 170mm of suspension travel at both wheels, with RockShox’s ZEB fork up front and a Super Deluxe Select +RT shock at the rear.

THOK is claiming a reference weight rating of 24.7kg for its enduro e-bike. To keep that rolling momentum under control, when you are navigating steep descents, there are Shimano XT 4-piston brakes, actuating 203mm rotors.

Make that TK01 R your very own – literally

Delivering the required grip, regardless of terrain surface, are Maxxis Assegai tyres. THOK has opted for the mullet configuration, using a 29×2.6” front tyre and 27.5×2.6” at the back. Both tyres feature the Maxxis 3C/EXO+/TR casing, to ensure robust puncture resistance, when rushing rock gardens at speed.

THOK is also offering a degree of customisation and set-up assistance for buyers of its new 170mm TK01 R. This enduro e-bike can feature the owner’s name and nationality as a top tube side graphic, whilst THOK’s engineers and product team will advise on suspension configuration and even ideal tyre pressures, depending on a rider’s style and weight.

The THOK TK01 R is available in four sizes (small to extra-large) and retails for €6490, which includes free shipping.