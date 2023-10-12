Third generation Lapierre Overvolt GLP III e-MTB announced

Lapierre's Gravity Logic Project (GLP) began as a desire to do things differently, to break with current codes, and to demonstrate the brand's capacity for innovation. The idea of repositioning the mass with a unique battery position, gave rise to a concept that we now see in its third generation on the GLP III e-MTB.

Gravity | Logic | Project

Back in 2017, when Lapierre launched the original Overvolt GLP, externally mounted batteries were the norm, piggy-backed onto the frame’s down tube. It didn’t take long for brands to embrace the sleeker look of internally mounted batteries, whether fully-integrated or removeable for off-bike charging. The e-MTB world doesn’t stand still for long, so is this latest evolution of the Overvolt GLP a match for the best full power electric mountain bikes?

When Lapierre’s launched its first generation GLP e-MTB, its battery position didn’t really deviate from the current thinking of the time but now, over six years on and heading into 2024, it needs some explanation. Why isn’t the battery hidden away in the down tube?

Lapierre’s goal: stay the reference for e-MTB enduro

The original concept for the GLP was to obtain a more preferable weight distribution by moving the battery placement and clocking the motor position. In doing this, battery weight is shifted away from the front of the bike into a more central location. Lapierre’s aim was to give this e-bike a more dynamic feel with better manoeuvrability. Quick, easy and painless battery removal was high on the list too – essential for enduro racing.

The compromise is mostly visual, with the frame’s added bulk above the motor and cranks giving the bike an unusual look. It stands out even more now we’re in an era of both sleekly integrated full power e-bikes and lighter ‘diet’ mid power options.

“Since the introduction of the Gravity Logic Project concept, the first two generations of Overvolt GLPs have largely demonstrated their superiority both in terms of competition and with consumers. This third generation GLP is even more capable, while being more powerful and employing the new Bosch Smart System CX-R coupled with a 725Wh battery” – Nico Vouilloz, Lapierre

So with the evolution of e-bike riding practices and market trends, Lapierre has steered the Overvolt GLP III more and more towards the enduro, high performance and competition segment.

From 140mm of suspension travel in 2017, the third generation GLP now offers 170 mm for both competition and bike park use. Lapierre has employed plenty of current thinking into this latest evolution too: A mullet/MX (29in front, 27.5in rear) wheel set up, 2.8in rear tyre clearance and coil shock compatibility are boxes that have all been ticked with this bike.

Need to know

Full carbon frame in four sizes

Frame size-specific carbon lay-up

Travel: 173mm rear, 170mm front

Two position flip chip

Mullet/MX wheel set up

Bosch Performance CX/CX Race motors

725Wh removable battery

64° head angle

77° seat angle

440mm chainstay (all sizes)

3.3kg frame weight (size M)

23.4kg weight (Team model)

Powerful and streamlined Bosch ecosystem

To accompany the sleek lines of the GLP III, Lapierre has reviewed the position of the components: the Bosch Kiox screen has now been fully integrated into the top tube in order to streamline the cockpit, gain clarity and add protection from impacts and crashes. At the same time, the engine block has further improved ventilation allowing the Bosch Performance Line CX and CX Race motors to reach their full potential.

Frame construction

The new GLP III is built with Lapierre’s highest spec UD SLI carbon, reinforced with IM/VHM fibre to maintain rigidity. The weight of the bare frame is just 3.3 kg (size M).

The use of more unidirectional IM and VHM carbon fibres, as well as a new simplified design with only a two-part mould around the motor/battery block and a new rigid mandrel, result in an improved overall finish. The new frame design also focuses on cooling the engine

block, with more ventilation and redirection of air to the motor, to improve performance.

UK model range

The UK will get two models, the Elite and Team.

GLP III Team £9899 – spec highlights

Bosch Performance Line CX Race motor

Bosch 725Wh battery

RockShox Zeb RC2 Ultimate 170mm fork

RockShox Super Deluxe RC2T shock

SRAM XO1 drivetrain

SRAM Code RSC 4-piston brakes

Lapierre carbon wheelset

Renthal bar/stem

GLP III Elite £7999 – spec highlights

Bosch Performance Line CX motor

Bosch 725Wh battery

Fox Float 38 Performance Elite 170mm fork

Fox Float X Performance Elite shock

Shimano XT/SLX drivetrain

Shimano XT 4-piston brakes

Lapierre eAM+ alloy wheelset

Lapierre alloy bar/stem

Sizing and geometry