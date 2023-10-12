Third generation Lapierre Overvolt GLP III e-MTB announced

Lapierre's Gravity Logic Project (GLP) began as a desire to do things differently, to break with current codes, and to demonstrate the brand's capacity for innovation. The idea of repositioning the mass with a unique battery position, gave rise to a concept that we now see in its third generation on the GLP III e-MTB.
Gravity | Logic | Project
Back in 2017, when Lapierre launched the original Overvolt GLP, externally mounted batteries were the norm, piggy-backed onto the frame’s down tube. It didn’t take long for brands to embrace the sleeker look of internally mounted batteries, whether fully-integrated or removeable for off-bike charging. The e-MTB world doesn’t stand still for long, so is this latest evolution of the Overvolt GLP a match for the best full power electric mountain bikes?
When Lapierre’s launched its first generation GLP e-MTB, its battery position didn’t really deviate from the current thinking of the time but now, over six years on and heading into 2024, it needs some explanation. Why isn’t the battery hidden away in the down tube?
Lapierre’s goal: stay the reference for e-MTB enduro
The original concept for the GLP was to obtain a more preferable weight distribution by moving the battery placement and clocking the motor position. In doing this, battery weight is shifted away from the front of the bike into a more central location. Lapierre’s aim was to give this e-bike a more dynamic feel with better manoeuvrability. Quick, easy and painless battery removal was high on the list too – essential for enduro racing.
The compromise is mostly visual, with the frame’s added bulk above the motor and cranks giving the bike an unusual look. It stands out even more now we’re in an era of both sleekly integrated full power e-bikes and lighter ‘diet’ mid power options.
“Since the introduction of the Gravity Logic Project concept, the first two generations of Overvolt GLPs have largely demonstrated their superiority both in terms of competition and with consumers. This third generation GLP is even more capable, while being more powerful and employing the new Bosch Smart System CX-R coupled with a 725Wh battery” – Nico Vouilloz, Lapierre
So with the evolution of e-bike riding practices and market trends, Lapierre has steered the Overvolt GLP III more and more towards the enduro, high performance and competition segment.
From 140mm of suspension travel in 2017, the third generation GLP now offers 170 mm for both competition and bike park use. Lapierre has employed plenty of current thinking into this latest evolution too: A mullet/MX (29in front, 27.5in rear) wheel set up, 2.8in rear tyre clearance and coil shock compatibility are boxes that have all been ticked with this bike.
Need to know
- Full carbon frame in four sizes
- Frame size-specific carbon lay-up
- Travel: 173mm rear, 170mm front
- Two position flip chip
- Mullet/MX wheel set up
- Bosch Performance CX/CX Race motors
- 725Wh removable battery
- 64° head angle
- 77° seat angle
- 440mm chainstay (all sizes)
- 3.3kg frame weight (size M)
- 23.4kg weight (Team model)
Powerful and streamlined Bosch ecosystem
To accompany the sleek lines of the GLP III, Lapierre has reviewed the position of the components: the Bosch Kiox screen has now been fully integrated into the top tube in order to streamline the cockpit, gain clarity and add protection from impacts and crashes. At the same time, the engine block has further improved ventilation allowing the Bosch Performance Line CX and CX Race motors to reach their full potential.
Frame construction
The new GLP III is built with Lapierre’s highest spec UD SLI carbon, reinforced with IM/VHM fibre to maintain rigidity. The weight of the bare frame is just 3.3 kg (size M).
The use of more unidirectional IM and VHM carbon fibres, as well as a new simplified design with only a two-part mould around the motor/battery block and a new rigid mandrel, result in an improved overall finish. The new frame design also focuses on cooling the engine
block, with more ventilation and redirection of air to the motor, to improve performance.
UK model range
The UK will get two models, the Elite and Team.
GLP III Team £9899 – spec highlights
- Bosch Performance Line CX Race motor
- Bosch 725Wh battery
- RockShox Zeb RC2 Ultimate 170mm fork
- RockShox Super Deluxe RC2T shock
- SRAM XO1 drivetrain
- SRAM Code RSC 4-piston brakes
- Lapierre carbon wheelset
- Renthal bar/stem
GLP III Elite £7999 – spec highlights
- Bosch Performance Line CX motor
- Bosch 725Wh battery
- Fox Float 38 Performance Elite 170mm fork
- Fox Float X Performance Elite shock
- Shimano XT/SLX drivetrain
- Shimano XT 4-piston brakes
- Lapierre eAM+ alloy wheelset
- Lapierre alloy bar/stem
Sizing and geometry