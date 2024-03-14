Thibaut Daprela leaves Canyon just three months after joining the CLLCTV

Shock announcement from the French downhill star

French downhill star and former World Cup winner Thibaut Daprela is leaving Canyon just three months after signing with the CLLCTV gravity team, in a move described as “mutual”.

Now instead of racing with factory team support, the former Commencal Muc Off rider will race as a privateer in 2024.

“I will race in 2024 as a privateer as it’s been decided mutually to end my partnership with Canyon Factory Racing,” Daprela said on Instagram.

The big question though, is why? We reached out to both Canyon and to Fabien Barel, who helps run the team, to ask why the sudden split, but have heard nothing in response.

Back in January when Daprela joined his new team Fabien Barel said: “It is a great opportunity for our factory team to welcome Thibault with his young age next to experienced riders like Troy and Luca. I have been following Thibault’s progression for many years, and his passion to win and determination are unmatched. I believe we have an incredibly strong team for 2024, and I deeply look forward to the coming season.”

Daprela’s page still lists Monster Engery, Fizik and Ride 100% as his personal sponsors.

We’ll update the story here when we find out more.