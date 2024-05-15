Have your say in the future of trails in Britain, by responding to the first UK Trails Project survey – CLOSES MIDNIGHT TONIGHT!

Have your say on the challenges and opportunities of British trails

Want to have some input on the trails in the UK? The UK Trails Project is asking riders, trail builders, bike park/trail centre managers and land owners to complete their latest survey. The survey in question will act as an audit of the UK trail network, so they can understand the current state of affairs, as well as the challenges and opportunities surrounding the trails. It closes at midnight on Wednesday 15 May, so make sure you get your responses in soon.

‘Right Trail, Right Place, Right People, Right Time’

After launching in March, the survey has had over 1,000 replies so far from across different groups of trail users, landowners and more. The UK Trail Project is UK-wide, and has a vision to improve the security and sustainability of mountain biking across the UK. It’s one of the most important mountain bike trail developments so far this year, and shows there is an appetite for long-term growth and health in the UK’s trail system.

The survey is the first step in the project’s grand plan, with the aim to develop a report based on an audit of the current position and number of trails, associations and groups in Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England. It will also focus on the challenges land managers/owners face with supporting trail networks.

Dave Evans DMBinS UK Trails Project Manager said:

“We would like to thank riders, trail builders and land managers from across the UK for taking the time to complete the online surveys to tell us more about their trails. We want to get a broad picture of the types of trail provision around the UK and by identifying gaps in the trail network, we can look at options to improve resources across the country.”

Think of it as your chance of having a say on what happens to the trails you love – that’s more than well worth five minutes of your time.

The survey will close at midnight on Wednesday, 15th May so make sure to follow the appropriate link below and get your views in before then.

Click here for the riders survey

Click here for the Trail Association/Trail Centre/Bike Park Manager Survey

Click here for the Land Owner/Manager survey