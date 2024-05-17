The new World Cup downhill track in Poland looks awesome: here’s how, when and where to watch the racing

It’s a brand new location for the World Cup, at Bielsko-Biała in Poland, and the track is just waiting to be cut up into ruts... which should make for some great racing

Well that was quick, the dust at Fort William has barely settled after the first round and already we’re onto the next DH World Cup, this time at a new venue in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. So let’s cut straight to the chase, here’s when the action takes place…

Qualis and semi finals all take place on Saturday the 18th May. If you’re watching from the UK the times are as follows…

11.00 Qualification Women Elite

11.30 Qualification Men Elite

13.00 Qualification Women Junior

13.15 Qualification Men Junior

14.00 Semi Finals Women Elite

14.30 Semi Finals Men Elite

That means if you’re watching from the US and you live on the west coast you’re in for an early 3am start (+8 hours), from the east coast it’s a 6am start (+5 hours), Mountain time is 4am (+7 hours), and Central Time is 5am (+6 hours).

Race day for everyone is Sunday, May 19, and the start times for UK viewers are…

10.30 – Finals Women Junior

11.00 – Finals Men Junior

12.15 – Finals Women Elite

13.00 – Finals Men Elite

US viewer have an even earlier start than Saturday then, Pacific time is 2.30, Mountain Time 3.30, Central Time 4.30 and Eastern Time 5.30. Realistically, early risers might just catch the men’s final then!

The course

Gotta be honest, we don’t know very much about this one! That’s because the course is totally new, having been built from scratch precisely for this race. There’s an official video first look of the track now, and it’ packed with gaps, wooden features, berms and loose sections through the woods which are pretty much guaranteed to be cut into ruts and turn spicy. The video doesn’t do the place justice, instead you’re best off watching Bernard Kerr’s track walk…

Where to watch

You’ve got two options in the UK, the racing will be live on Eurosport TV channels as well as the Eurosport and Discovery+ apps. The entirely of the junior racing and Elite semi finals from Fort William was supposed to have been available for free, live on YouTube as well as the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website, but it simply wasn’t. Why… we don’t know, but all we can say is it’s supposed to be shown this time around in Poland. Fingers crossed.

You’ll need to pay for the Elite finals on Sunday though, with various broadcasters showing the action depending on where you live. In the UK you’ll need a subscription to either Discovery+ or Eurosport. If you go down the Discovery+ route you’ll need the Standard Plan, which is £6.99 a month – you can join for just one month but you’ll need to immediately cancel the subscription to avoid paying for a second.

In the US you’ll need to sign up to Max, the cheapest plan is to pay $9.99 for the month. If you’re travelling abroad thoug

If you’re travelling and not in your home country there’s another option too, Staylive has a monthly subscription of just $5.99 a month and will give you acces to all the Whoop-sponsored cycling including the DH World Cup. You’ll need a VPN to make this happen though, all you have to do is download and install a VPN and pay the fee, we’ve got full details at the bottom of the page.

Who will win?

Vali Höll and Loïc Bruni of course. Both riders looked completely dominant at the Fort William round, meaning their confidence will be sky high, and both are great at picking lines, which will be important on a fresh track.

Tahnée Seagrave (Canyon CLLCTV FMD), Nina Hoffman (Santa Cruz Syndicate) and Camille Balanche (Dorval AM Commecal) look the most likely to knock Höll off her perch, while in the Men’s Elite, Troy Brosnan (Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team) looks back to his best and Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity) goes into the second UCI Downhill World Cup of the season confident that he’s piloting a race-winning bike.

Watch via VPN

If you’re in a country with geo-blocking, then live streaming the events is still an option – all you have to do is download and install a VPN and use a location such as the UK or USA to watch the broadcast live .

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Express VPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country. There are other great options out there, of course, and plenty of free VPNs but our sister site TechRadar recommends the paid-for ExpressVPN, which it consistently rates as the best VPN provider.

There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Try ExpressVPN for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers online privacy and unblocks your usual streaming services from abroad. It has apps to use on phones, laptops, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox PlayStation, Android and Apple mobiles, and for more many devices.

Best of all, there’s a 30-day money back guarantee. So, if it’s not for you, then they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.