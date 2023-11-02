The new Giant Stance gets more travel and better geometry, but the prices stay the same

Giant’s entry-level Stance full-suspension bike hasn’t had so much as a lick of fresh paint in the last two years. But 2024 sees the launch of three new models, two 29ers and one 27.5in bike, to bring this affordable trail bike bang up-to-date.

With a less complex suspension design, but all of Giant’s engineering knowhow, the Stance has always been a great option if you’re shopping for one of the best budget full-suspension bikes. And with all of the updates to the latest version, the Stance range is better value than ever before.

Giant Stance need to know

Three models in UK: Stance 29 1 £2,399, Stance 29 2 £1,999, Stance (27.5in) £1,999

Revised geometry: slacker 65.5º head angle and steeper 76.5º seat angle

FlexPoint suspension design delivers 125mm of rear wheel travel

All three models get the same Suntour Raidon R shock

Fork travel is 140mm: Giant Crest 34 or Giant STL 34 RCL forks

Reliable Shimano brakes on all models

All models roll on a Maxxis Minion DHF/Dissector tyre combo

Giant’s Contact Switch AT (adjustable travel) dropper posts on all models

New frame features tool storage mounts under the top tube

All bikes come set up tubeless as standard

Frame sizes: S to XL (29in) / S to L (27.5in)

More suspension muscle

The Stance frame still employs a FlexPoint single pivot suspension system, which eliminates some of the links and pivots associated with Giant’s more common Maestro design. Not only does this make it less expensive to produce, it also offers potential weight saving. Which is why flex stay suspension layouts are the predominant design for the best XC bikes. With less moving parts there is potentially less maintenance too. For 2024, frame travel on the Stance creeps up by 5mm, to 125mm, and all models used the same Suntour Raidon R air shock.

Modern trail bike geometry at no extra cost

To the untrained eye, the new Stance looks a lot like the old one. Dig into the numbers however and it’s clear that the frame geometry has undergone a serious revision. The head angle is now 2º slacker and sits at a stable 65.5º, while the seat tube angle goes from 75º to 76.5º to improve the riding position for seated climbing. Additionally, Giant has increased the reach measurements across the size range, where the size L Stance now sports a generous 470mm reach to bring it in line with category leading bikes like the Vitus Mythique. One small, but significant change is that the Stance frame no longer sports the redundant front derailleur mount. Which means all models get 1x drivetrains.

Giant has its own suspension forks too

All three bikes in the new Stance range sport Giant’s own suspension forks, which use a unique hollow bridge design on the lowers to increasing stiffness and steering precision. Travel has been increased to 140mm, where the top-end Stance 29 1 gets the Crest 34 SL RCL, while the Stance 29 2 and Stance (27.5in) both rock the Giant SLT 34 RCL fork. As the model names suggest the upper tubes are 34mm in diameter and the Pro Tuned Damper offers rebound, compression and lock out features.

Dropper posts for all rider sizes

The new Stance bikes all come with Giant’s Contact Switch AT dropper posts, where you can reduce the drop by up to 30mm to fine tune the dropper post to the rider’s leg length. The frames also have size-specific dropper posts: S 140mm, M 170mm, L and XL 200mm.

Meet the UK Range

Giant Stance 29 1 £2,399

Reimagined with modern geometry the Stance 29 1 is designed for modern trail riding. The sleek alloy frame gets 125mm travel from the FlexPoint suspension and combined with the 140mm Crest 34 fork this bike should easily smooth out the trail ahead without killing your buzz for riding. You also get a slick-shifting SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain and light-action Shimano brakes, for a best of both worlds build kit.

Giant Stance 29 2 £1,999

The Stance 29 2 shares the same top quality alloy frame and geometry with the flagship bike but instead of getting Giant’s Crest fork it runs the new Giant STL 34 RLC, also with 140mm travel. Other build highlights include the Shimano Cues SL-600 10-speed drivetrain and Maxxis tyres. The frame is available in 4 sizes and with Giant’s Contact Switch AT dropper post you can always achieve the perfect saddle height.

Giant Stance £1,999

With smaller 27.5in wheels and bigger 2.6in tyres, the entry-level Stance will offer different ride characteristics to its siblings. It also has a 5mm shorter chainstay length, which will improve the overall weight distribution of the bike on the smaller frame sizes. This bike is clearly for smaller riders then, which is why Giant offers a size range from XS to L, even if the XS size will not be available in the UK.