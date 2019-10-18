Who saw this one coming?

Soft-launched this week is the new Giant Crest 34 suspension fork. Details are scarce but looks like it will only be available OEM on Giant bikes.

There’s very little detail in the way of spec sheet but here’s what we reckon so far..

34mm stanchions.

Sub-150mm fork travel.

15mm QR bolt-thru axle.

The fork chassis has been built completely in house. This is not just a re-badged Other Brand Fork.

Volume spacers.

Wide range of damping adjustment.

Will only be available on certain Giant bike models, *probably* lower specced versions of their trail bike full suspension and hardtail bikes. “For more riders” is marketing speak for “cheaper”.

UPDATE:

Model: Crest 34 RCL

Intended use: XC, trail

Travel: 27.5in x 120mm, 29in x 100mm

Wheels: 27.5in x 2.6in, 29in x 2,4in

Spring: Ramp adjustable twin air spring system

Damping: Giant-exclusive tune

Damper adjustments: Multiple index externally adjustable rebound, multi-function adjustable compression circuit (open mode, 3x trail modes, lock-out)

Steerer: Tapered

Crown: Forged, hollow 6061 aluminium

Stanchions: 34mm aluminium

Lower leg: Thixomolded magnesium

Axle: 15QR x 110 BOOST

Offset: 27.5in x 42mm, 29in x 51mm

Weight: 27.5in 1.870g, 29in 1,970g

This is the info from Giant…

Giant Crest 34 fork

SMOOTH

Through precise in-house manufacturing processes like thixomolding and horizontal machining, the Crest’s uppers and lowers are perfectly circular and concentric and offer a virtually frictionless action. Additionally, the ultra-tight tolerances used in the machining of the Crest’s internals mean that they work together in close unison, providing a smooth, plush feel usually only found in much more expensive suspension forks.

ROBUST

For a mountain bike to ride well, the suspension fork can’t be too stiff or too flexy. Too stiff and it will bounce the rider around and cause fatigue. Too flexy and it will cause the rider to lose control easily, with potentially disastrous consequences. With Giant’s core stiffness chassis and trail-tuned engineering, we have the ability to precisely tailor the desired stiffness for the fork depending on stanchion size, helping riders ride more comfortably and more in control.

SENSITIVE

Incorporating a wide range of easily tuned air spring suspension adjustments, such as low-speed compression and an external rebound damper, was a key focus as we developed a fork designed for all ride experiences. With extensive testing and input from pro-level to entry-level riders, we made sure that the air spring and dampers on the Crest can be easily fine-tuned for sensitivity to match all kinds of riding styles and terrain.

CORE STIFFNESS CHASSIS

A tapered alloy steerer and high-alloy forged crown ensure optimal chassis stiffness and wheel control.

TRAIL TUNED ENGINEERING

Underpinned by our dynamic riding philosophy, the Crest is engineered with specific materials distribution around the crown, uppers, lowers and hollow bridge, establishing a perfect balance between stiffness and strength.

THIXMOLDING

We use this closely temperature-controlled casting process to produce components that are exceptionally strong, while remaining more lightweight than similar components made by traditional casting. Using this technology is how we maintain the excellent strength-to-weight ratio and tight clearance of the Crest’s lowers.

Ramp Adjustable Twin Air Spring

A lightweight air spring with a self-equalized negative air spring for increased sensitivity. Riders can also fine-tune the positive spring using volume spacers to adapt for riding style and weight.

Giant Tuning Damper

Tuned with input from our experienced suspension testers, the widely adjustable damper system can be constantly refined for increased control and to allow a wide range of riders to easily match their suspension with the terrain and their riding style.

Ultra Accurate Machining

State-of-art machining is designed and built with precision to achieve the high accuracy and tight tolerances necessary for the ultra-low friction movement of uppers and lowers.