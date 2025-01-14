The Merida Ex enduro is universally praised, and the 9th edition returns this September with just 80 spaces up for grabs

West Country enduro, the Merida EX, creates a special blend of primo trails, friendly competition, and ever-lasting memories, and entries are now open.

The Merida Ex presented by Shimano returns for 2025 on 12-14 September with a combination of great riding and good times. There is space for only 80 riders, with entries open to e-bikes, analogue bikes, and new for 2025 is a Pairs category (male, female, and mixed) giving the chance to work together as a team. It’s a concept that’s proven extremely popular in races like the Enduro2, where racers can take it in turns to feel the heat up front, or tap into strengths and weaknesses to achieve a better overall time.

Based around the surprisingly stiff climbs and steep descents of Exmoor, specifically in the Porlock and Minehead area, The Merida Ex has built up an enviable reputation amongst its clientele. Our own Mick Kirkman has raced the event numerous times, and is now a self-confessed addict: “I admit it, I’m totally hooked; both on the event’s combination of riding and racing miles of singletrack hidden in a lovely corner of England as much as the coming together of like-minded bikers after a slice of the afters as much as the trails themselves.” And click here if you want to read Mick’s full report from the 2024 edition of The Ex.

A small field keeps the trails in great shape and minimises traffic jams, while the focus for 2025 remains firmly on “providing a challenging, grin-inducing” race with a “relaxed and friendly atmosphere”. Riders will compete over 20 special stages, including the Exposure Light night stage, with the total distance of 110km over two days. The entry also includes catering and a free bar, with the famous ‘tea stop’ being just one of the unique experiences that makes The Ex so special.

Pre-registration is open now, but unlike some events, you need to register your interest first, then a private entry link goes live on 2nd March, taking out some of the anxiety of trying to secure a spot on such a popular event. You can register your interest via this link: the-ex.co.uk/pre-register/

For more details, visit the event website at the-ex.co.uk