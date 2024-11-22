The latest Calibre Bossnut is the best bargain full-sus I’ve ever ridden, but it’s now crazy value for money at under £1000 in this Black Friday MTB deal

The original Calibre Bossnut was a brilliant example of how to put together a capable and fun-to-ride MTB at an obtainable price tag. The 2025 version has recently dropped and I was seriously impressed when I tested it. This new Bossnut is a hell of a bike at its usual £1,499 price, but with this massive £500 Black Friday price cut, no other MTB is anywhere near close when it comes to bangs per buck.

It seems bonkers to me that Go Outdoors is making this massive price reduction on a bike only launched last month, but anyone taking advantage of this deal will be getting an excellent full-sus MTB that is way better value than anything else available. One minor point, you’ll need to buy a Go Outdoors membership card for a fiver to get the Bossnut at this price.

The only other bikes I’d recommend at this price are hardtails, but I’d choose a full-suspension bike over a hardtail every time. The only reason you might not go full-sus is weight, and the large sized Calibre Bossnut I rode weighed in at 16.84kg (37.13 lb), so it’s not light. Full sizing is available from XS to XL.

Impressively, barely any corners have been cut on the Bossnut, so there’s no pressing reason to upgrade any of the parts until they’ve worn out. That said, the dual compound Maxxis tyres can be a tad sketchy at times, so depending on what kind of trails you ride, you might want to swap them out for triple compound options with more bite – see our best mountain bike tyres guide for more on them.

For more detail on the bike, see my Calibre Bossnut review, or you can see me testing the bike and see what I thought in the video below.

If you want more reductions on worthwhile MTB kit, see our full Black Friday deals page. We’ll be updating it regularly in the lead up to Black Friday on the 29th November (not forgetting Cyber Monday on 1st December). And we expect some massive bargains this year as the bike industry looks to offload excess stock and draw a line under the post-Covid surplus supply issues.