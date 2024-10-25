The clocks are going back this weekend, but with the Magicshine Monteer 12000 on your bars, who cares? Get the insanely powerful MTB light for 23% less than usual in this deal

If you're looking to hit the trails after dark, now is the time to get yourself a front light. The Magicshine Monteer 12000 is the most powerful option you can buy and it's currently on offer with a £110 saving.
Riding MTB trails after the sun has gone down is a wildly different experience from hitting them in daylight – even on trails you know really well. And with sunset suddenly about to get earlier in the day once the clocks change on Saturday night, if you want to get out after work, midweek night riding is your only option.
Handily, there are a load of excellent choices for lighting up the trails and we’ve rounded them up in our best mountain bike lights guide. By far the most powerful model available is the Magicshine Monteer 12000 which we gave 9 out of 10 in our review, saying: “With the Monteer 12000, you can literally ride as hard and as fast at night as you do during the day”.
With 12,000 lumens, there’s nothing else that comes close in terms of sheer power and the Magicshine Monteer 12000 is currently reduced from £489.99 to £379, saving you £110.
Save £110 on the Magicshine Monteer 12000 MTB light. Was
£489.99, now £379 at Merlin Cycles. This massively powerful front light illuminates the trail for a huge distance ahead of it and has a wide spread of light. It’s well made with a sturdy bar bracket and is powered by a battery that will can give serious runtime.
The bar clamp is well-made and free from wobble. It’s designed for 35mm bars but comes with shims for 31.8mm and other sizes. Cycling through the light settings is easy using a button on the head unit, you can also check on the remaining charge by pressing a button on the battery pack, this gives you a four-bar fuel gauge which is easy to see as you ride.
Charging is via a USB-C cable which doesn’t come with a mains plug. You can also sync the Monteer to Magicshine’s smartphone app to tweak the light settings should you feel a need to do that.