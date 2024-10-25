The clocks are going back this weekend, but with the Magicshine Monteer 12000 on your bars, who cares? Get the insanely powerful MTB light for 23% less than usual in this deal

If you're looking to hit the trails after dark, now is the time to get yourself a front light. The Magicshine Monteer 12000 is the most powerful option you can buy and it's currently on offer with a £110 saving.

Riding MTB trails after the sun has gone down is a wildly different experience from hitting them in daylight – even on trails you know really well. And with sunset suddenly about to get earlier in the day once the clocks change on Saturday night, if you want to get out after work, midweek night riding is your only option.

Handily, there are a load of excellent choices for lighting up the trails and we’ve rounded them up in our best mountain bike lights guide. By far the most powerful model available is the Magicshine Monteer 12000 which we gave 9 out of 10 in our review, saying: “With the Monteer 12000, you can literally ride as hard and as fast at night as you do during the day”.

With 12,000 lumens, there’s nothing else that comes close in terms of sheer power and the Magicshine Monteer 12000 is currently reduced from £489.99 to £379, saving you £110.