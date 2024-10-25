The clocks are going back this weekend, but with the Magicshine Monteer 12000 on your bars, who cares? Get the insanely powerful MTB light for 23% less than usual in this deal

Rich Owen

If you're looking to hit the trails after dark, now is the time to get yourself a front light. The Magicshine Monteer 12000 is the most powerful option you can buy and it's currently on offer with a £110 saving.

Riding MTB trails after the sun has gone down is a wildly different experience from hitting them in daylight – even on trails you know really well. And with sunset suddenly about to get earlier in the day once the clocks change on Saturday night, if you want to get out after work, midweek night riding is your only option.

Handily, there are a load of excellent choices for lighting up the trails and we’ve rounded them up in our best mountain bike lights guide. By far the most powerful model available is the Magicshine Monteer 12000 which we gave 9 out of 10 in our review, saying: “With the Monteer 12000, you can literally ride as hard and as fast at night as you do during the day”.

With 12,000 lumens, there’s nothing else that comes close in terms of sheer power and the Magicshine Monteer 12000 is currently reduced from £489.99 to £379, saving you £110.

Save £110 on the Magicshine Monteer 12000 MTB light. Was £489.99, now £379 at Merlin Cycles. This massively powerful front light illuminates the trail for a huge distance ahead of it and has a wide spread of light. It’s well made with a sturdy bar bracket and is powered by a battery that will can give serious runtime.

View Deal

The Monteer 12000 has an aluminium mounting bracket to attach it to your bars accompanied by a wired battery pack with Velcro strapping. The large capacity 14.4V 10,000mAh battery can deliver run times of up to 37 hours in its lowest 1,000-lumen setting. If we’re being totally honest, there are very few times you’ll need to use all 12,000 available lumens. During testing we mostly ran the light in its medium 6,000-lumen mode, which is still more power than most lights – and that includes our top-rated front light, the Exposure Six Pack, which has a 5,800-lumen max output on its latest Mk14 version.

Magicshine Monteer 12000 light

An adjustable clamp allows you to control the beam angle and shine light exactly where you want it

The bar clamp is well-made and free from wobble. It’s designed for 35mm bars but comes with shims for 31.8mm and other sizes. Cycling through the light settings is easy using a button on the head unit, you can also check on the remaining charge by pressing a button on the battery pack, this gives you a four-bar fuel gauge which is easy to see as you ride.

Charging is via a USB-C cable which doesn’t come with a mains plug. You can also sync the Monteer to Magicshine’s smartphone app to tweak the light settings should you feel a need to do that.