The Cannondale Moterra Neo eMTB is ready to hit the trails hard

Shred your local tracks with 150mm of travel and a powerful motor, or beef things up with the coil-shock MX long-travel version

The Cannondale Moterra Neo e-bike boasts 150mm of travel, 29er wheels and carbon or alloy frame options, all powered by a Bosch motor (like many of the bikes on our guide to the best eMTBs). Size-specific geometry is designed to ensure each rider gets the best downhill performance and the most comfortable climbing position possible, and there’s even a coil-shock equipped mullet LT model if steeper, harder and more technical is your bag.

Need to know:

150mm 29er eMTB

Carbon and alloy models

Bosch Performance Line motor and PowerTube 750Wh battery

LT model boosts travel up to 170mm/165mm travel plus coil shock and mullet/MX wheel setup

Carbon and alloy frame options

There are three platforms comprising six bikes in the Moterra Neo range; the alloy-framed Moterra Neo 3 and 4, the carbon-framed Moterra Neo Carbon 1 and 2, and the longer-travel Moterra Neo Carbon LT 1 and 2.

Those Carbon LT models offer 170mm front travel and 165mm rear travel in the form of RockShox Zeb Select+ fork and Deluxe Select+ coil shock, plus a mullet or MX wheel setup for riders who like their trail-ready rides with beefier suspension for burlier terrain.

The frames have mounts in place should you wish to add fenders or mudguards, racks for a little eMTB touring or bikepacking, and a kickstand if you’re so inclined.

Cannondale has focussed on strength and durability for the carbon models, and the Moterra Neo frames come with a lifetime warranty.

Powered by Bosch

Bosch is one of two main motor systems used in electric mountain bikes (the other popular choice being Shimano Steps – find out more in our electric bike motor guide) and the bikes in the Moterra Neo range are powered by Bosch’s most powerful unit, the Performance Line CX.

This provides 85Nm of torque, is powered by a 750Wh battery and has an integrated control unit which is mounted over the stem, with a customisable display via the Bosch Flow App.

The battery has been designed for easy removal, and there’s the usual covered charging port for power it up.

Size-specific geometry…and suspension

In keeping with modern trail bike design, the Cannondale Moterra Neo has a 65 degree head angle and a 77 degree seat tube angle.

Cannondale has tweaked elements of the frame geometry such as chainstay length to suit the different sizes it offers in the range – small to extra-large – in order to place the rider more centrally over the bike, between the wheels. But it’s also tweaked the suspension kinematics to suit each size too. The result, Cannondale says, ‘unmatched handling and traction’, offering ‘a more stable position for speed and handling corners with precision.’

Size specific also extends to the DownLow seatpost, which ranges from 125mm on the small, to 150mm on the medium and up to 170mm on the large and extra-large.

One area where this size-specific design is most obvious is in the size small option, which is specced with MX wheel setup rather than the standard 29”.

Bonus features

The Moterra has room for a bottle cage within the frame on each size within the range, but that’s not the most interesting extra. The ‘1’ model bikes, the Moterra Neo Carbon 1 and Moterra Neo Carbon LT 1, both have a Lezyne Super HB E1000 light. Good news if you love night riding.

Cannondale Moterra Neo builds and prices

The Moterra Neo is available to view now on the Cannondale website and via dealers, and availability and order information is to be confirmed.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, have a look at our guide to the best budget electric mountain bikes.

Moterra Neo Carbon 1

Price: £8250 / $8250

Sizes: S to XL

Frame: Carbon front triangle with alloy swing arm

Motor & battery: Bosch Performance Line CX 250W with Bosch PowerTube 750Wh battery

Fork: RockShox Lyric Select+ DebonAir 150mm

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+ DebonAir

Groupset: Shimano XT 12spd

Brakes: Shimano XT 8120 4-piston with 203mm RT76 rotors

Seatpost: Cannondale DownLow dropper

Wheels: WTB KOM Trail i30 TC rims with Formula/DT Swiss hubs

Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF, 29 x 2.6″, EXO, tubeless ready (F) and MaxxisRekon, 29 x 2.6″ (27.5×2.6″ – size Small), EXO, tubeless ready ( R)

Extras: Lezyne Super HB E1000 light

Moterra Neo Carbon 2

Price: £7000 / $7250

Sizes: S to XL

Frame: Carbon front triangle with alloy swing arm

Motor & battery: Bosch Performance Line CX 250W with Bosch PowerTube 750Wh battery

Fork: RockShox Lyric Select DebonAir 150mm

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+ DebonAir

Groupset: Shimano SLX/XT

Brakes: Shimano MT520 4-piston

Seatpost: Cannondale DownLow dropper

Wheels: WTB ST i30 TCS rims with Formula/Shimano hubs

Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF, 29 x 2.6″, EXO, tubeless ready (F) and MaxxisRekon, 29 x 2.6″ (27.5×2.6″ – size Small), EXO, tubeless ready ( R)

Moterra Neo 3

Price: £5750 / $6500

Sizes: S to XL

Frame: Smartform C1 Alloy

Motor & battery: Bosch Performance Line CX 250W with Bosch PowerTube 750Wh battery

Fork: RockShox Yari RC 150mm

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select DebonAir

Groupset: Shimano Deore/XT with FSA Bosch e-bike crankset

Brakes: Shimano MT420 4-piston

Seatpost: TranzX dropper

Wheels: WTB ST i30 TCS rims with Formula/Shimano hubs

Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF, 29 x 2.6″, EXO, tubeless ready (F) and MaxxisRekon, 29 x 2.6″ (27.5×2.6″ – size Small), EXO, tubeless ready ( R)

Moterra Neo 4

Price: £5000 / $5850

Sizes: S to XL

Frame: Carbon front triangle with alloy swingarm

Spec: To be confirmed

Moterra Neo Carbon LT 1

Price: £8500 / $8600

Sizes: S to XL

Frame: Carbon front triangle with alloy swing arm

Motor & battery: Bosch Performance CX 250W with Bosch PowerTube 750Wh battery

Fork: RockShox Zeb Select + Charger RC DebonAir 170mm

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+ coil

Groupset: Shimano XT 12spd

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC 4-piston

Seatpost: Cannondale DownLow dropper

Wheels: WTB KOM Trail i30 TCS with Formula/DT Swiss hubs

Tyres: Maxxis Assegai, 29 x 2.6″, dual compound, EXO, tubeless ready (F) and Maxxis DHR II, 27.5 x 2.6″, 3C, EXO+ ( R)

Extra: Lezyne Super HB E1000 light

Moterra Neo Carbon LT 2