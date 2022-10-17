The all-new carbon-framed Intense Tracer 29

Goodbye Carbine, hello Tracer 29, the new big-wheeled enduro bike in the Intense stable

Intense has just released the all-new Intense Tracer 29, the final bike in the brand’s Enduro stable, and as you probably guessed from the name, it’s a 29er front and rear. Embracing the ‘longer, lower and slacker’ ethos, and inspired by the M29 downhill bike, this enduro bike means business.

Need to know:

29er wheels front and rear

Replaces Intense Carbine in Enduro range

170mm travel front and rear

JS Tuned Enduro Link

Full carbon frame

Available in M, L and XL

QR rear axle

Frame protection, shuttle guard, soft compound chainstay protection

Back in April 2022 Intense launched the Tracer 279, a mixed-wheel size enduro bike, and you can check out our first impressions on the site. (Spoiler: it does indeed climb well.)

But for enduro riders and racers who prefer big wheels for rolling front and back, the all-new Intense Tracer 29 is for you. Built around an enduro monocoque carbon frame, it has an optimised carbon fibre layup, a carbon top link, and titanium hardware. Also included is internal cable routing, an integrated rear fender, ‘Flak Guards’ moulded frame protection at key areas including downtube, threaded BB, and ISCG 05 mounts should you with to fit a chain device or bash guard.

Goodbye Carbine, hello Tracer 29

The Tracer 29 replaces the Intense Carbine, and like the Tracer 279 is designed to climb well and take chunky mountainous terrain in its stride.

It features what Intense calls its new JS Enduro Link, a bottom link driven rear shock, borrowed from the Intense M29 downhill bike, which Intense claim offers a firmer pedal platform with lower centre of gravity, offering ‘ultimate composure on descents.’ The resulting suspension tune is designed to be active and lively at the start of the stroke, solid mid-stroke support, becoming progressively firmer towards the end of the stroke.

It comes in three sizes: M, L and XL, with reach ranging from 455mm to 505mm. Like its sibling it features a Flip Chip for geometry shifts, and in the HI setting offers a 64.4 degree head angle and 77.7 degree effective seat tube angle.

On-board storage comes in the form of the CHAD downtube compartment storage system, and there’s room for the all-important water bottle within the frame.

Intense Tracer 29 range, builds and availability

The Intense Tracer 29 will be available in two complete build options or a frame-only package, with some items available now and others with a bit of a wait.

The Tracer 29 Pro retails for €6499/£5799, is available immediately, and comes in either Gloss Tan/Black or Satin Black. It features a Fox Performance Elite 38 Float fork with Performance Float X2 shock, Shimano XT 12spd groupset, EThirteen Infinite dropper seatpost, Shimano XT brakes and Maxxis Assegai tyres front and rear.

The Tracer 29 Expert retails for €5499/£4999 and is specced with DVO suspension. This model will be available from early 2023, exact date to be determined. On it you’ll find DVO Onyx SC D2 forks, Topaz T3 Air shock, plus a Shimano SLX 12spd groupset. There’s also an Intense Recon dropper post, Shimano BR-M6120 4-piston brakes and Maxxis Assegai tyres. There are two colour options: Red and black, or tan.

The Tracer 29 Factory Frame retails for €3399/£2999 including rear suspension in the form of a Fox Float X2 Factory air shock, and is available from December 15th 2022. Just in time for Christmas! The frame-only option comes in Gloss Tan/Black or Satin Black, and has weight of 3.7kg or 8lbs 5oz according to Intense, in the medium size including shock and hardware.