Tech of the month for June (sorry it's late!)

Each month we show you all the new exciting tech. Here we have an innovative bike stand, the 2018 Stumpjumper, knee and elbow pads from Endura, and Sram NX.

>>> Check out the previous edition of Tech of the Month

Specialized Stumpjumper Expert Carbon 29

Frustratingly out of pace with the latest cutting edge trail bikes , Specialized needed to pull out all the stops to restore form to its Stumpjumper FSR. With a radical new frame design and sweeping changes to geometry, suspension and specification, we reckon it’s pretty much mission accomplished.

DVO Beryl suspension fork

Price: £649

Stripped down version of Diamond. Same basic features. Same D2 damper albeit one that has just three settings. Still has ‘Off The Top’ feature (how the fork feels around the sag point) but is internally adjusted only. 140-160mm travel via internal spacer swap. 27.5+ capable. New Allen key axle. Integrated mudguard.

FSA Flowtron dropper

Price: £300 approx

150mm or 125mm drop options. 30.9 or 31.6mm diameters. Offers a uniquely adjustable lever feel; lighter or firmer. Also has a relatively oversize and ergonomically slanted remote paddle.

FSA Gradient 25mm riser bar and 40mm stem

Price: £89.95 (bar), £79.95 (stem)

Both items are aluminium. The bars come in either 800mm or 760mm widths. Both widths feature a 9° backsweep and 6° upsweep. The stem comes in either 40mm or 60mm lengths.

Continental Trail King Protection Apex and Mountain King Performance

Price: £59.95 (Trail King), £34.95 (Mountain King)

A big redesign from almost all of Conti’s mountain bike tyre offerings. The two big stories being that the sizing has been tweaked to better reflect modern wider rims and thus be bigger/truer sizing, and the introduction of a ‘Performance’ tier of tyres that retail for under £35.

Blackburn Chamber

Price: £124.99

A whopping track pump and tubeless inflating chamber combo. Capable of 140+psi. Big ol’ dial on there for the myopic mountain bikers out there. 4ft long hose means you can attach it to bikes when they’re in the workstand and/or keep your distance when doing the air-dump thang! 31.8mm handlebar is a neat touch.

Abus Bordo Alarm

Price: £139.99

100 decibel alarm. Folding lock. Ideal for home. 5mm thick hardened steel bars.

Abus Montrailer ACE MIPS

Price: £149.99

Very Abus. Very cutaway. The visor slightly translucent to help better deal with extreme light contrast situations. Magnetic buckles are always welcome.

Endura Singletrack Lite Knee and Elbow sleeves

Price: £49.99 (knee), £44.99 (elbow)

Lightweight. Lycra sleeve. Thick foam protection pads. Elbow pads even thinner and lighter.

Hornit Clug bike mount

Price: £15.99

A wall mounted bike holder. Takes bikes up to 2.5in tyres.. Horizontal or vertical mounting options. Multiple colour optiosn to best match your living room’s decor. Differing tyre size options also available. Neat.

IGL Ecocoat

Price: £79.95

A bit of a funny one this but stay with it. It’s a coating you apply all over your bike that limits how much mud can stick to you bike. A mere 10ml treats two bikes! Also protects bright paint from UV fade. Includes pre-coat degreaser primer. Eco friendly.

SRAM NX Eagle

Price: £365

12-speed wide-range drivetrain that’s £130 cheaper than GX Eagle.