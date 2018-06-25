Take our helmet survey for a chance to win a Karcher bike wash

How do you choose what is the right helmet for you?

Safety, shape, ventilation, weight, padding, fit, colour, price and brand may all pay a factor in how you chose your helmet.

We would like you to help us to determine how you choose what is the right helmet for you.

We are only asking for five minutes of your time, and you will get the chance to win a Karcher bike wash.

If all helmets are designed to meet the same safety standards, why do they vary in price so much?

>> 17 Best mountain bike helmets reviewed

Hitting the trails, you don’t want to second-guess whether or not a helmet is going to protect you if things go pear shaped. Thankfully, modern open face lids have kept pace with how the latest bikes allow riders to go faster and harder than ever, and the best examples are just as cool and comfortable as ever too.