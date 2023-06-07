Tahnée’s back! And Fox has dropped a limited edition kit range to celebrate

The new limited edition TS57 kit will be worn by the Tahnée Seagrave and other members of the FMD crew at the upcoming UCI MTB DH World Cup race in Lenzerheide... and is available to purchase via Fox dealers.

We couldn’t be more happy to see Tahnée Seagrave making a return to the Downhill World Cup this weekend in Lenzerheide, and the fact that Fox Racing has dropped a frankly fabulous limited edition kit collection to celebrate her return is pretty damn cool.

Consisting of a full range of women’s kit including gloves, socks, jersey and pants, the TS57 collection has been designed to ‘embody Tahnee’s grit, determination and unrivalled style’ and we can’t argue with any of those points. As a racer she’s more than proven herself, and as a person her unique sense of style and creativity crosses both her riding and personal styles.

The kit makes its debut at the UCI MTB DH World Cup at Lenzerheide this weekend, and you’ll see various members of the FMD crew wearing including Oliver Zwar, Phoebe Gale, Rudi Eichhorn and of course Tahnee Seagrave herself.

If you fancy getting your hands on this kit, you can order it from Fox Racing or from Fox stockists.

Fox TS57 Limited Edition Collection

Women’s Flexair Jersey

Slim fit, moisture wicking long sleeve jersey

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

XS, S, M, L, XL Price: €79.99 / £79.99

Women’s Flexair Pant

Lightweight tapered-fit women’s mountain bike trousers with ratchet closure and bonded zip hand pockets, all-way stretch and DWR moisture repellent coating.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

XS, S, M, L, XL Price: €154.99 / £154.99

Women’s Defend Glove

Durable glove with 4-way stretch polyester and Clarino palm. Touch-screen compatible.

Sizes: S, M, L

S, M, L Price: €44.99 / £44.99

Women’s Ranger Socks

Trail-ready socks with breathable mesh zones and compression arch support.

Cuff length: 6”

Sizes: XS/S (EU 36-41)

XS/S (EU 36-41) Price: €15.99 / £15.99

Looking for more women’s kit? As well as checking out our round up of the best women’s kit in general, you might alway want to cast your eye over our guide to the best women’s mountain bike pants and best mountain bike shorts.