9% of the whole UK population are on Strava

There are 6 million UK athletes, representing 1 in 6 adults in the UK

Everyone likes stats. Even if you don’t like Strava, you may stilll ike to know just how big the activity tracking app is. In a word: massive.

>>> When will Strava have mountain biking as a specific activity?

Top 10 Strava stats

There are 6 million UK athletes, representing 9% of the population (or 1 in 6 adults)

Strava had its 1 billionth uploaded activity in May 2017, its 2 billionth activity uploaded in December 2018. There are now jus tover 3 billion uploads.

20 million segments.

About 25,000 new segments are created every month.

20 activities uploaded every second, 19 million every week.

1,100+ professional athletes are on Strava.

1 million athletes join every 30 days.

4.9 billion kudos given between athletes last year.

Over 4 million photos shared per week.

85 million comments and Kudos given per week.