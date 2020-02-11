9% of the whole UK population are on Strava

There are 6 million UK athletes, representing 1 in 6 adults in the UK
Everyone likes stats. Even if you don’t like Strava, you may stilll ike to know just how big the activity tracking app is. In a word: massive.
>>> When will Strava have mountain biking as a specific activity?
Top 10 Strava stats
There are 6 million UK athletes, representing 9% of the population (or 1 in 6 adults)
Strava had its 1 billionth uploaded activity in May 2017, its 2 billionth activity uploaded in December 2018. There are now jus tover 3 billion uploads.
20 million segments.
About 25,000 new segments are created every month.
20 activities uploaded every second, 19 million every week.
1,100+ professional athletes are on Strava.
1 million athletes join every 30 days.
4.9 billion kudos given between athletes last year.
Over 4 million photos shared per week.
85 million comments and Kudos given per week.