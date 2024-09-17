Specialized’s Stumpjumper 15 gets an alloy frame option, adjustable geo, Genie shock, and prices starting from £2,750

Specialized's latest generation of Stumpjumper trail bike gets an alloy version with all the features of the carbon frame, at more affordable price points.

Specialized has launched aluminium framed versions of its Stumpjumper 15 – the 15th iteration of this iconic full-suspension trail bike. This follows the launch of the carbon Stumpjumper 15 just a few months ago, and the shocking revelation that the much-loved Evo varient has been put to pasture. With three alloy models in the new range, along with a frame set – sadly not available in the UK – the crucial information is that prices start from £2,750, all models will use a new M5 alloy frame, and all will get SWAT down tube storage.

Specialized Stumpjumper 15 alloy need to know:

Three new models of alloy Stumpjumper 15 – Comp Alloy, Alloy and Fox Coil Alloy

Prices start at £2,750

The Comp model uses the Genie shock tech featured in the carbon bikes

Models feature an all-new M5 alloy frame which includes SWAT storage integration

Specialized is offering a lifetime replacement on suspension pivot bearings

Trail bike geometry, with 150/145mm travel on the Alloy and Comp Alloy models and 160/145mm on the Fox Coil Alloy model

What’s new on the Specialized Stumpjumper 15 alloy?

Specialized revealed it had revamped the Stumpjumper back in July, 43 years after the first model was launched. And it was a big redesign, with no more Sidearm and no more Evo. Instead all Stumpjumpers are effectively now ‘Evo’ models with all the six-way geometry adjustments of the old bike.

Perhaps the biggest update, however, is the development of Specialized’s new Genie shock technology, which brings a new level of adjustability to the overall suspension set-up. MBR’s very own Alan Muldoon saying that it elevates “the overall ride quality to new heights” when he tested the Stumpjumper 15 Pro Carbon in Canada and the UK.

He also said, “the sooner Specialized launches an alloy version with Genie technology, the better.” Alan obviously has a lot of influence over the Specialized manufacturing programme, so if you’ve got any requests we suggest dropping him a line!

But I digress. To help reach a wider audience of riders, there are now three new alloy models boasting the new Stumpjumper design and tech: the Comp Alloy at £3,750, the Alloy at £2,750, and the Fox Coil Alloy at £5,000. More palatable prices than the carbon equivalents, which start at £6k, but perhaps not boasting the same level of spec as some direct-sales rivals.

And, you’ll be pleased to know that the alloy frames don’t miss out on much beyond the weight savings that come from carbon construction. They have a new M5 alloy frame which is integrated with a SWAT door and down tube storage, and adjustable head angle and bottom bracket heights / chainstay lengths for more stability or clearance – whichever you prefer.

Stumpjumper 15 alloy specs

The alloy bikes keep the Genie tech that Alan waxed lyrical about in his review. This new shock consists of an air can that changes volume through the stroke, starting large for a supple response to small bumps, and becoming smaller deep in the travel to add progression. And both chambers can be tuned independently, giving much finer control over the suspension characteristics.

Specialized is also throwing in a lifetime replacement of suspension pivot bearings for the original owner. The three models vary in components, with the Fox Coil Alloy at the top of the range being particularly eye-catching. It uses a 160mm travel Fox Float 38 Factory with the new Grip X2 damper fork and Fox DHX Factory rear shock. This is paired with a Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain and TRP DH-R EVO brakes. In other words, it evokes the spirit of the Evo without the sticker on the top tube.

The Comp Alloy model is the only one with the Genie shock tech, based around a Fox Float Performance shock, paired up front with a Fox Float 36 Rhythm 150mm travel fork (or 140mm for size S1). You get a 12-speed Shimano SLX drivetrain and TRP Trail EVO brakes, too.

The entry-level Alloy model uses a RockShox Psylo Silver 150mm (or 140mm for size S1) fork, an X-Fusion 02 Pro RL shock and a 12-speed Shimano Deore groupset with Shimano BR-MT420 brakes. The bikes are available to order from Specialized or you can find them in Specialized dealers now.

Full price breakdown:

Specialized Stumpjumper 15 Fox Coil Alloy – £5,000 / €6,200 / $5,500

Specialized Stumpjumper 15 Alloy – £2,750 / €3,250 / $3,000

Specialized Stumpjumpyer 15 Comp Alloy – £3,750 / €4,500 / $4,500

specialized.com