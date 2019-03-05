Specialized Stumpjumper EVO goes carbon

Both wheels sizes catered for. Two size options (S2 or S3). The price will be £6,800.

When Specialized revived the EVO nameplate on the Alloy Stumpy plenty of riders asked “when will the carbon version show up?”

>>> 2019 Specialized Stumpjumper first ride impressions

Well, here’s your answer. Er, it’s here.

Here’s the basic gist and specs and geometry charts that you all want to know right now.

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Pro Carbon

“If you’re looking for a traditional trail bike, you’ve come to the wrong place. Pack your stuff, say your goodbyes, and get out. But if you’re on the hunt for the perfect shred sled—you know, a “trail bike” that you can take down DH trails, huck off blind drops, or plow through the rowdiest of rock gardens—you’ll find yourself right at home on the Stumpjumper EVO Pro.

“With its FACT 11m full carbon frame , 29 Trail EVO geometry, and 140mm of travel, the Stumpjumper EVO has been purpose-built to shred the most gravity-defying trails.

“The FOX FLOAT DHX2 Performance Elite rear shock keeps our coveted Rx Trail Tune, while giving you the coil-shock big-hit performance that you know and love.

“A FOX 36 Perfomance Elite fork handles suspension duties up front, with stiff stanchions and plenty of adjustability.”

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Pro Carbon 29 spec:

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Pro Carbon 29 geometry:

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Pro Carbon 27.5 spec:

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Pro Carbon 27.5 geometry:

We’ve actually had one at mbr HQ for a few weeks now so keep an eye out for a review imminently.