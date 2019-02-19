Two wheel adventure across Slovenia with Rachel Walker and Julia Hobson

'Mountains to Sea' - A Film by Juliana Bicycles

‘Mountains to Sea’ is a new film depicting a two wheeled adventure across Slovenia with Juliana Bicycles ambassadors Rachel Walker and Julia Hobson.

>>> No such thing as Women Specific Geometry? Juliana have nailed their colours to the mast by saying that there’s no such thing as women’s specific geometry

Photos: @roofowler

Illustration: samneedham_photo

Riders: @julianabicycles @riderrachy @julialikesbikes

Video description

Steel City Media: “With this film we look to land Slovenia firmly on riders bucket lists, by trying to give this ‘hidden gem’ of Europe the justice it deserves on screen, with its pristine singletrack, endless layers of mountains and great pizza?!

“We felt naive once we were there witnessing it all first hand, but Slovenia is a place that is largely covered in mountains and bordered by four different countries, which gives you a huge mix of cultures and terrain each day as you work your way towards the coast for that final reward of gelato…

“You’ll need to watch the film for the full story, but It’s like they’ve almost picked their favourite parts of the rest of Europe and placed them all in one tidy, mountainous package.

“For more information about the trip and how to re-create their journey, speak to Jonny at Ride Slovenia. @rideslovenia “