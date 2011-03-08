Win up to £800 worth of Carbon or Alloy wheels from SILT MTB

SILT MTB might still be a new name to some, but it’s the same creative team behind Scribe Cycling whose road wheels have gained a multitude of high scoring reviews over the past year. This is certainly one company you will be hearing a lot more about.

Drawing on their long experience within the cycling industry, the team create and bring new innovative products to market with a zero-compromise ethos. And that means helping you get some of the best pound-for-pound MTB wheels currently available.

With the full SILT range to pick from, we’ve listed a few of examples of what you might choose and will leave you to check out the rest at www.siltmtb.com

Enduro AM

Regardless of your wheel size, 27.7”, 29” or the growing in popularity ‘Mullet’, SILT has you covered. Their All-Mountain (AM) wheelset was designed to be a robust, hard hitting Enduro wheelset that can be ridden just about anywhere. SILT have taken a no-nonsense approach and developed set of hoops that will allow you to ride with confidence knowing they can cope with whatever type of terrain you throw at them.

Cross Country XC

If Enduro is quite your thing, SILT have also developed an XC range. The Cross-Country range has been designed to be an incredibly lightweight, performance orientated wheels that will float effortlessly below the bike. Yet much like their bigger Enduro siblings, they will still be robust enough to take hits when the trail gets gnarly.

SILT MTB Rear Hub

For all their carbon and alloy performance line wheels, SILT utilize a ratchet drive hub system which is similar in design to DT Swiss’ new EXP hub. SILT say: “the ratchet system offers high-speed engagement and as there is only one moving part, the hubs are exceptionally durable and remarkably easy to service”.

If you want to find out more about SILT, check out the great technology section on their website which highlights their zero-compromise approach to the development and testing of their wheels.

