Shorter travel, lighter weight: Nukeproof Reactor 290c ST

Shorter travel version of our Trail Bike of the Year 2020

The new Nukeproof Reactor 290c ST is a limited edition model designed as the ultimate lightweight, short travel trail weapon.

>>> MBR Trail Bike of the Year 2020

A bit less travel, slimmer fork, single pot disc brakes, lighter tyres. Read on for a bit more info…

Press Release

Limited Edition Nukeproof Reactor 290c ST

The Reactor 290c ST will be available in limited numbers from your local Nukeproof dealer or online from the 30th April 2020.

SRP: £4900 (UK GBP)

Crosscountry/backcountry/upcountry/downcountry/trail riding. However, you define it, essentially, it’s all about maximum bike time and getting out to explore natures elements. The new Reactor 290c ST is one of the most versatile bikes we’ve ever made and designed to do it all and everything in between.

Using our awesome award winning Nukeproof Reactor 290 UD woven carbon fibre frame, the new “ST” is a limited-edition model designed as the ultimate lightweight, short travel trail weapon. It’s svelte build (Just 28lbs in size medium) is still seriously capable on technical terrain, thanks to the awesome suspension kinematics of the Reactor and the carefully spec components blending the balance between lightweight and robust. All to allow you to cover serious mileage faster, more efficiently and in more comfort, for all day fun in the saddle.

Suspension duties are taken care of with a 130mm Fox 34 Factory fork (Factory Reactor 290; 140mm of travel) paired with a 125mm Fox Float DPS rear shock (Factory Reactor 290; 130mm travel). Blending the best of trail/ enduro geometry (long, low and slack) with characteristics of an XC Race bike (lightweight spec and efficient suspension) to create a sprightly yet seriously capable machine.

To help with efficiency and ensure that the ST out climbs even the fittest mountain goat, it’s spec’ed with Shimano’s XT 12-speed drivetrain offering a huge range from the 30t chainring combined with a 10-51t cassette. Finished with our own premium Horizon components and some fast rolling DT Swiss 1501 wheels wrapped in Maxxis Rekon rubber. Plus, it has all the “mod cons” for the aspiring XC/ trail/ Down country mountain bike riders; room for a large 750ml Water bottle, Threaded Bottom bracket, steep seat angle (a steep effective seat angle is nice but steep actual seat angle is more important!) and pretty easy on the eye with its stunning matt raw carbon finish, no paint saves a few grams too.

The Science bit:

To ensure the Reactor 290c ST climb’s as well as it descends, we designed the 4 bar horst linkage to have higher levels of anti-squat for climbing gears but crucially lower levels when you drop down the cassette. This means that the bike can behave itself on the climbs but when you get it up to speed and drop the gears it turns into a trail hooligan.

The combination of low anti-squat and progressive rate give ultimate small bump compliance (removes rough trail and root chatter) with good mid stroke support for cornering/pumping and end stroke progression for aggressive riding. Balanced anti-rise figures allow the Reactor ST some squat when braking hard, maintaining rider position and providing a good amount of pressure through the tyre to ensure traction. The Reactor ST is designed to reward the rider and ensure you get that stoke factor in on any ride.

The Reactor ST has a 66.8° (66.3° Low) head angle atop a 76.3° (75.8° Low) seat angle. Available in sizes Medium, Large and X-Large. The Reactor ST frames feature the same “flip chip” design as the regular Reactor frame to adjust the geometry from “Trail” to “Rail mode”.

Trail – As the name suggests is designed for maximum efficiency on the trail. With balanced geometry the Reactor ST will climb fast, whilst still offering riders confidence on technical descents.

Rail – The Rail setting turns the Reactor ST into a more aggressive machine, dropping the bottom bracket 6mm and slackening the head angle by half a degree. It is there to maximise the descending capabilities.