Shopping at Amazon makes my skin crawl, but these 3 products I’d make an exception for this Black Friday

Amazon is just not a pleasant shopping experience so I avoid it at all costs, but I'd use it to buy these 3 products.

Honestly shopping on Amazon always makes me feel slightly grubby, like I need to take a shower afterwards. I’m sorry if that makes me sound like a total snob, but there’s just something about being bombarded with information, prices, products, and deals that feels like the purchasing equivalent of watching a celebrity get papped outside a courtroom, or driving down a tree-lined road with the sun setting. It’s sensory overload. And so much stuff on Amazon just seems to be, excuse my French, crap. Absolute junk that no one really needs.

So trawling through Amazon to find stuff that mountain bikers might actually want, at prices that make the skin-crawling experience worthwhile, can be a challenge. But I have found a few products I’ve either bought through Amazon recently, or I’m considering buying this Black Friday.

I’ll kick off with what might seem like a strange purchase, Pure Liquid Soap. With winter having arrived with a bang last weekend thanks to Storm Bert, I’ve been reminded that I’ve run out of pure soap washing liquid. Why is this significant? Well, every week for the next four months at least, I’m going to be wearing full waterproofs to go riding. To keep those expensive garments, such as the Rapha Infinium Gore-Tex jacket (currently on sale with 25% off at Rapha), in tip-top condition, with the DWR coating performing as well as possible, it makes sense to use pure soap as it’s less aggressive than regular washing liquids. Thus all my riding kit with a DWR coating gets washed with this stuff (often after a rinse with the garden hose outside to keep the washing machine from blocking). There’s more guidance on how to take care of your winter MTB riding kit in this article.