Shopping at Amazon makes my skin crawl, but these 3 products I’d make an exception for this Black Friday

Amazon is just not a pleasant shopping experience so I avoid it at all costs, but I'd use it to buy these 3 products.
Honestly shopping on Amazon always makes me feel slightly grubby, like I need to take a shower afterwards. I’m sorry if that makes me sound like a total snob, but there’s just something about being bombarded with information, prices, products, and deals that feels like the purchasing equivalent of watching a celebrity get papped outside a courtroom, or driving down a tree-lined road with the sun setting. It’s sensory overload. And so much stuff on Amazon just seems to be, excuse my French, crap. Absolute junk that no one really needs.
So trawling through Amazon to find stuff that mountain bikers might actually want, at prices that make the skin-crawling experience worthwhile, can be a challenge. But I have found a few products I’ve either bought through Amazon recently, or I’m considering buying this Black Friday.
I’ll kick off with what might seem like a strange purchase, Pure Liquid Soap. With winter having arrived with a bang last weekend thanks to Storm Bert, I’ve been reminded that I’ve run out of pure soap washing liquid. Why is this significant? Well, every week for the next four months at least, I’m going to be wearing full waterproofs to go riding. To keep those expensive garments, such as the Rapha Infinium Gore-Tex jacket (currently on sale with 25% off at Rapha), in tip-top condition, with the DWR coating performing as well as possible, it makes sense to use pure soap as it’s less aggressive than regular washing liquids. Thus all my riding kit with a DWR coating gets washed with this stuff (often after a rinse with the garden hose outside to keep the washing machine from blocking). There’s more guidance on how to take care of your winter MTB riding kit in this article.
Dri Pak Natural Washing Laundry Soap | £20.49 for a 6-pack
Get six 750ml bottles of pure soap delivered for just over £20. That should be enough to last a couple of years at least, keeping your expensive waterproof kit performing at its best.
Save 20% on AirBank Pocket Bike Pump | Was
£39.99, now £31.99
The AirBank Pocket bike pump weighs under 100g and measures just 6.4cm x 3.1cm x 6.4cm, so literally just fits in a pocket. It fits straight onto a Presta valve and charges in just 20 mins.
My third and final Amazon product in my shopping cart is the Jackary Explorer Portable Power Station. I’ve been eyeing these up for a while now as I’d really like to have one to take in the car for day trips to Wales to go riding. A lot of the time I’m on a SL e-bike, with a small capacity battery (300-400Wh), and riding with mates on full-fat e-bikes with big batteries. So I’m always nursing the power a bit, and suffering a little range anxiety. With the Jackary portable power station, I could just plug the e-bike in while we have some lunch and come back to a full battery for the afternoon. Which also means I can use the full power modes and stay fresher throughout the day. This version of the Explorer range only has a 256Wh capacity, but since that’s over half the battery size in a Bosch SX-equipped bike, Fazua-equipped bike, or TQ-equipped bike, it’s all I really need. Given that a Fazua bike will get 1,000m in top power mode, an SX bike (like our SL E-bike of the Year winning Whyte ELyte 150 RSX) will do over 850m, and the TQ 811m, that opens up the possibility of a 1,600m to 2,000m of climbing and descending in a day. Which is enough for me!
35% off Jackary Explorer 240 portable power station | Was
£259, now £169
This Explorer 240 from Jackary has a capacity of 256Wh, so it’s nowhere near as big as some of the options available, but it’s also much cheaper, and for a day’s riding, it’s probably all I realistically need.
So that’s my basket filled for this Black Friday. But you can find a ton of other great Black Friday mountain bike deals we’ve hunted out on our hub page, and we’ll be spotlighting any discounts we feel need sharing with a wider audience as standalone articles, so keep checking back for updates.