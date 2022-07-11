Shimano’s new eMTB groupsets includes an auto gearbox mode for your ebike

Two new groupsets developed for electric mountain bikes, plus a new mid-level electric bike drive unit and updates to the EP8 unit

Electric mountain bikes are great, but one major downside is the rapidity through which they get through parts. Groupsets just aren’t designed to deal with the higher forces and level of wear and tear eMTBs generate. Enter Shimano, with two new XT Di2 drivetrains…and the new mid-powered EP6 drive unit. And updates to the popular EP8 unit. Not to mention some VERY interesting new auto shifting modes. Phew!

New Shimano eMTB groupsets and drive units need to know:

Two new electric mountain bike groupsets; the XT Di2 Hyperglide+ and the XT Di2 Linkglide

New mid-level Shimano EP6 drive unit

Shimano EP801 unit update to work with new shifting modes

Free Shift mode allows gear changes without pedalling

Auto Shift With Manual Override shifts gears for you

New Shimano EP6 drive unit for electric mountain bikes

The EP6 – or to give it its full Shimano name, the EP600 – is a brand-new mid-level drive unit that offers 85Nm of maximum torque and 250 watts continuous rated power. Shimano claims it offers new functionalities and great performance at a more accessible mid-level price point.

It’s been designed to work with the new XT Di2 Hyperglide+ and Linkglide groupsets and their interesting new shifting modes, more on which below. It’s also compatible with the E-Tube Project app and has the ‘Fine Tune Mode’ this offers, allowing for power profile customisation.

Additional accessory ports, which Shimano states makes for future-proof compatibility with Shimano EP platforms are included. And it’ll still work with regular mechanical drivetrains.

Shimano EP6 drive unit specs

85Nm max torque

Continuous Rated Power: 250 watts

3.0 kg. total claimed weight

CAN port for expanded compatibility

Compatibility: XT Di2 Hyperglide+, XT Di2 Linkglide, Cues Di2, Internal hub gears Di2 specification, mechanical drivetrains

Updates to the Shimano EP8 drive unit

One of the most popular, or at least most used, electric bike motors on the market, the Shimano EP8 has had a few updates which give it compatibility with the new XT Di2 groupsets and shifting modes. Think added functionality, rather than epic overhaul.

Like the EP6, it now has the ‘Fine Tune Mode’ available on the E-Tube Project app for power profile customisation, plus additional accessory ports.

Shimano EP8 drive unit specs:

85Nm max torque

Continuous Rated Power: 250 watts

2.7 kg. total claimed weight

CAN port for expanded compatibility

Compatibility: XT Di2 Hyperglide+, XT Di2 Linkglide, Cues Di2, Internal hub gears Di2 specification, mechanical drivetrains

New Shimano XT Di2 drivetrains for electric mountain bikes

Fans of electric bikes rejoice, for Shimano has two shiny new drivetrains designed just for you.

There are two flavours available. The Shimano Deore XT Di2 Linkglide (AKA the XT Di2 LG) is built for durability, Shimano claims. It uses a central battery power source, and offers an 11-speed LG drivetrain plus Shimano’s new Free Shift and Auto Shift with Manual Override functions.

The second new drivetrain is the Shimano Deore XT Di2 Hyperglide+ (AKA the XT Di2 HG+) which is the more performance-focused version.

Based around the HG+ 12-speed cassette and chain, and centralised power unit, Shimano claims this drivetrain offers efficient power transfer, plus smooth, precise and consistent shifting. Designed to work with the new Shimano EP6 and EP801 drive units, the XT Di2 HG+ drivetrain also offers Free Shift functionality.

Shimano Deore XT Di2 Linkglide drivetrain specs:

Precision Electronic Di2 Shifting

Centralised Battery Power and Charging

Durable and Seamless 11-speed Linkglide Drivetrain

Enables All-New Free Shift and Auto Shift With Manual Override Modes

1×11-speed with 11-50t Cassette

New CS-LG700 Cassette – 200g Lighter Than Previous CS-LG600

RD-M8150-11 e-MTB dedicated 11-speed Di2 rear derailleur

SW-M8150-R/IR Shimano Deore XT Di2 Right Shift Switch and I-SPEC EV

Available Shifting Modes: Full Manual Shifting, Full Manual Shifting with FREE SHIFT Enabled, Automatic Shifting While Pedalling and While Coasting with Auto Shift With Manual Override

Compatibility: SHIMANO EP600 and EP801 Drive Units

Shimano Deore XT Di2 Hyperglide+ drivetrain specs:

Precision Electronic Di2 Shifting

Centralised Battery Power and Charging

Smooth 12-speed Hyperglide+ Drivetrain

1×12-speed with 10-51t Cassette Options

RD-M8150-12 e-MTB dedicated 12-speed Di2 rear derailleur

SW-M8150-R/IR Shimano Deore XT Di2 Right Shift Switch and I-SPEC EV

Available Shifting Modes: Full Manual Shifting, Full Manual Shifting with Free Shift Enabled, Automatic Shifting when Coasting

Compatibility: SHIMANO EP600 and EP801 Drive Units

New Free Shift and Auto Shift with Manual Override functions

Now this is particularly interesting. Both the new XT Di2 groupsets have two new functions or technologies.

Free Shift is an eMTB mode that allows riders to change gears without pedalling. Yes, you read that right.

When you shift, the Di2 system prompts the drive unit to move the drivetrain so the gears shift. This is potentially a game changer for quick shifting in corners and technical trails, and allows riders to better anticipate the trail ahead without pedalling where they’d rather not.

Next up in the new mode lineup is Auto Shift with Manual Override. It’s not a particularly catchy name, but it is another potentially game-changing feature. As the name suggests, this takes Free Shift one step further, and this mode will automatically shift gears for you – essentially an auto gearbox for your bike.

This works with Shimano’s Linkglide drivetrain technology plus wireless Di2, and makes predictive gear changes based on your speed and cadence. Basically, you pedal and it decides the best gear for you to be in, so all you have to think about is steering and pedalling.

How will this actually feel in action? Will it pick the right gears? Can it be tweaked and refined? Until we get our hands on it, we can’t tell you, but we are very interested to find out.

Shimano Cues Di2 Cargo groupset and ABS braking

Okay, yes, there’s actually a third electric bike groupset from Shimano. The Cues Di2 groupset is aimed more towards commuters and electric cargo bike riders, and offers many of the same features and compatibility seen on the XT Di2 groupsets mentioned above.

Offering both Free Shift and Auto Shift With Manual Override (there HAS to be a catchier name for that!) modes, Shimano claims commuters will never again be caught in the wrong gear when the traffic lights turn from red to green.

It also features new ABS braking functionality. Using information from the wheel speed sensors at the front brakes and the built-in motion sensor in the control unit, it claims to work just like ABS brakes on your car; smooth, consistent and controlled deceleration without locking up the wheels.