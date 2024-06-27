Experience Shimano’s latest race-developed EP801 firmware tune on your e-bike for free!

Developed with the E-EDR Yeti and Orbea teams, this new e-bike software is race-proven and free to anyone with a Shimano EP801-equipped e-bike.

Shimano has just released a new firmware for the EP801 drive unit that has been developed over the course of several seasons with the race-winning Yeti/Shimano EP Racing Team, Orbea OOLab, and Rotwild Schwalbe Enduro teams. New features unlocked to help boost it to the top of the list of best e-bike motors include a higher assistance level for Boost mode, a customisable speed cut-off progression and extended overrun when you stop pedalling. Anyone who owns an EP801-equipped bike will be able to run the new firmware – just pop down to your local Shimano dealer to get it installed. And the best bit is that it’s free!

Shimano EP801 firmware update need to know

Assist rises to 400% in Boost mode, meaning you can access the full 600w with less effort

Faster response from the motor for a more sporty and dynamic power delivery

Customisable cut-off feel. Choose a gradual taper to the motor as you approach the limiter, or go for an abrupt cut-out and full gas all the way

Extended assist when you stop pedalling. Choose whether you want the motor to continue turning for the maximum 2m after you stop pedalling

It’s safe to say that Shimano has been turning heads on the E-EDR enduro circuit recently, winning power stages and overall races. But it wasn’t always the way – a few years ago, Shimano’s EP8 was considered the least powerful and least dynamic motor, leaving racers at a distinct disadvantage to competitors on Bosch CX-equipped bikes. That gap grew even wider when Bosch introduced the edgy CX Race motor. But Shimano has been working hard with top racers such as Ryan Gilchrist and Mick Hannah to tune its latest EP801 unit, to the point Shimano riders are at the sharp end again.

And now this firmware is available to any rider through Shimano’s dealer network – it will also be available to self-install this Autumn through the E-Tube Project app. Here’s what’s changed in detail:

More power with less effort

The new update lets riders access the full 600W peak power of the EP801 with less effort. Enjoying up to 400% assistance is now easier, with a faster response from the motor. This should make it quicker to accelerate out of corners, power up short rises, and add punch to get over obstacles.

Extended assist increases overrun

Combine that accessible power with a new tuneable overrun and you have a potent tool for conquering steep and technical climbs. Choose between short, medium, and long, where the long setting gives up to the maximum 2m of assistance when you stop pedalling. This lets you hop up and over steps and ledges, or ratchet up narrow ruts, as well as giving a boost out of slow-speed corners. To override the, er, overrun, riders simply back pedal and the assistance stops.

Custom cut-off at the limiter

The new firmware also lets you tune the way the assistance cuts out as you hit the speed limiter. Now you can choose a soft, natural response that feels seamless, or something more abrupt, that feeds in every last drop of power right until the last moment.

Auto Shift update

There’s also an update to the Auto Shift feature (something we haven’t seen fitted to many bikes), where the system has been tuned to suit more aggressive riding, presumably holding onto gears for longer and allowing higher cadences. This can also be cancelled by the rider by shifting manually, before the system resumes its Auto Shift duties again.

All bikes built after June 25th will have the new firmware already installed, but riders with EP801-equipped bikes that were bought earlier than this date can also get the new firmware installed. Just pop down to your local Shimano dealer.

mtb.shimano.com