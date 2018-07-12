Shimano’s first ever BMX-specific SPD

Behold the Shimano PD-MX70, part of the BMX specific DXR gruppo

Shimano has introduced its first ever BMX racing-specific SPD pedal. We reckon there will be some stompy mountain bikers who like the sound of it.

The pedal is part of the ‘XTR for BMX’ groupset tier called DXR. As any Shimano catalogue sniffer worth their salt will tell you, variations of the MX70 name have previously been found in Shimano’s BMX pedal range but – somewhat surprisingly – this really is the first clipless pedal for BMX that they’ve made. BMX racers have always made do with mountain bike SPDs up until now, most commonly the DX caged variety or newer XTR Trail SPDs.

What’s the difference between these BMX SPDs and previous MTB SPDs? Essentially they offer extremely high retention force combined with a narrower release angle. So they take a lot of force to release but they release much quicker in the ankle-pivot arc used to get out of clipless pedals (9° compared to standard 12.5°). There’s also much reduced float on offer (2° compared to 8°).

Other than that, pedal buffs will notice that they have the same body and axle as found on the Shimano XT SPDs.

Here’s what Shimano say…

“Following in the footsteps of the winning DXR component line, the new PD-MX70 pedals have been tested and raced at every level from the local start gate to the Olympic track. Factoring in the high pedaling forces of BMX racing, the new PD-MX70’s feature a dedicated high-retention mechanism that prevents unclipping under extreme upward pedaling force as well as a narrow, 9-degree release angle and 2-degree free float for a more fixed and stable feeling.

“Combining a special functional component from Shimano’s Click’R pedal binding with a standard tension spring, the new MX70 BMX pedals prevent unintended pre-release of the cleat under strong pedaling power. In addition, a wide pedal-to-shoe contact area enhances support and grip while a lower platform height increases pedaling efficiency. The new PD-MX70 pedals also feature an integrated cage that improves stability and control when not clipped in and protects the binding mechanism against impacts.”