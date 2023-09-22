Shimano GF 800 GTX: a new winter boot for flat pedals

Shimano claims the all-new GF 800 GTX is the ultimate flat pedal trail shoe designed for wet and cold days on the trail. It blends a low temperature-specific sole compound with a Gore Tex liner and a user-friendly BOA dial.

With many riders making the switch to flats, especially those on e-bikes, there are precious few compatible footwear options to deal with sodden trails and freezing temperatures.

If you’re a clipless (SPD) pedal rider then there’s plenty of choice, although few score high enough to make it into our list of the best mountain bike winter boots. So this new off-season-focused boot from Shimano takes some tech and pedigree from the brand’s consistently high-scoring clipless winter boots such as the MW7 XC and pairs it with a sole that promises traction in adverse weather conditions.

The Five Ten Trailcross Gore-Tex is a notable player in the short list of off-season footwear options for the dedicated flat pedal rider, blending technical fabrics with the brand’s famously sticky sole. You’ll still be dealing with its muddy, gritty laces at the end of the ride and our test notes for this shoe mentioned they aren’t easy to get off. It’s good but not perfect.

Maybe its the styling cues of a gravity focused, skate-style shoe that holds brands back from pairing up-to-date fastening systems with sticky rubber soles?

The Leatt 7.0 HydraDri boot embraces this think though, with an impressively well-sealed upper, aided by a waterproof zip closure. Ease of removal is a real plus point in a freezing post-ride car park and the Leatt scores well here but the sole’s poor grip compromises its on-bike performance.

So can this new Shimano winter boot blend the Five Ten’s all-weather sole traction with the ease of removal and reliable waterproofing of the Leatt?

Shimano GF 800 GTX: the details

Need to know

BOA® Fit System L6 dial with shield

Gore-Tex waterproof membrane

Mid-cut ankle sock liner of stretch Gore-Tex

ULTREAD GF low temp outsole

TORBAL 2.0 torsional plate

Colours: Black, Khaki

Weight: 390g (size 42)

Sizes: 38-48

MSRP: £219.99

Sole

The shoe features Shimano ULTREAD GF rubber compound that is optimized for low temperatures, enhancing the shoe to pedal connection with maximum pin grip for increased confidence and control on technical trails.

Upper

The all-new GF 800 GTX features BOA Fit System L6 dial with shield allows for easy operation with winter gloves, while integrated sock-style upper equipped with waterproof Gore-Tex liner keeps elements out. The synthetic upper is durable, with a focus on easy care and has very few areas to trap and hold dirt. Just like the Fox Union shoe, the smooth surface should make post-ride clean ups a pain-free process.

UK stock of the GF 800 GTX is due in at the end of September.

freewheel.co.uk