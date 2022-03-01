Pivot keeps the agile smaller wheel theme alive, with new 27.5” bike.

Thought 27.5” bikes were dead? Not quite, according to Pivot.

The Arizonian mountain bike brand has revealed its new Shadowcat, a 140mm carbon-fibre frame that rolls 27.5” wheels, instead of a mullet configuration.

While most enduro-specification 27.5” mountain bikes have transitioned to the mullet wheel configuration, Pivot believes there is a market for lightweight 27.5” bikes, capable of running a 160mm fork.

Agile geo – not radical

The Shadowcat blends 140mm of DW-link rear suspension with mild geometry numbers. Run the recommended 160mm fork and it has a 65.8-degree head angle and in size large, it features 460mm of reach.

All Shadowcats have similarly sized 430mm chainstays, to provide an agile riding platform – optimizing the benefits of that 27.5” wheeled chassis.

Seatposts and handlebars are size specific. Pivot’s product planners have chosen 760mm width cockpits for the extra-small and small-medium sized, and 780mm beyond that. Seatposts are 125mm on the extra-small frames, 150mm in small-medium and 175mm for medium to extra-large.

Narrower rear, than most other Pivots

Pivot has been a proponent of the SuperBoost 157x12mm rear axle standard for many years, but the brand’s new trail bike reverts to a standard Boost 148x12mm rear-end.

Only two colourways are available with the Shadowcat: Blue Mirage and Danger Fruit, with the latter likely to become a signature choice.

Build options start with a Race XT version, featuring a Fox Performance 36 fork and Performance Float DPS shock. The groupset on this version is a combination of Shimano SLX and XT.

Shadowcat can be had with trick suspension

Pivot’s industrial designers configure their bikes with Fox Live Valve compatibility. The Shadowcat is no different, offering riders who desire it, the option of active suspension.

The premium Shadowcat build is a Team XX1 AXS. It uses Fox Factory grade suspension, with Live Valve link-up, AXS Eagle wireless shifting, an electronic Reverb dropper post and G2-specification brakes.

Rolling the Team XX1 AXS along are Reynolds Black Label carbon wheels, spinning on I9 hubs. All Shadowcats are equipped with Maxxis Dissector tyres, sized 27.5×2.4”.