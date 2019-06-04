New Brandon Semenuk edit: Parallel feat. Ryan Howard

Semenuk + Walker = must watch

Brandon Semenuk and filmmaker Rupert Walker have joined forces again and Parallel is their first proper edit for 2019. It’s been worth the wait.

Red Bull: “Brandon Semenuk and Rupert Walker combined duelling custom-built trails, drone follows and the addition of a second rider, Ryan Howard, to create Parallel. In order to capture two of the smoothest riders in the game, Walker leaned on two different methods of filming: a low-flying drone and an offroad motorcycle mounted with a wirelessly controlled stabiliser.”

Video description

Red Bull Bike: “You’re probably pretty used to seeing Brandon Semenuk on his own with his releases from Revel Co, but with his first video project of 2019, Semenuk flips the script and brings in Ryan Howard along to create Parallel.”