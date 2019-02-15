Details of new SDG Radar MTN saddle

The new Radar saddle from SDG is the latest performance model to be launched by the Californian brand and builds on over two decades of saddle manufacturing and development. Developed to be the perfect saddle for everything from trail riding through to enduro shredding the Radar is perfect for comfort and performance.

The Future of Saddle Technology

SDG know that you want to be sitting comfortably and that riders want to be out ripping up the trails for longer. With this in mind and equipped with feedback from EWS racers who are seeing increasingly longer transition stages, they set about constructing a saddle with exceeded the needs to riders. By increasing the saddles edge flex at strategic points SDG were able to improve pedalling comfort and performance when riders were fully loaded with water, tools and everything else they needed for a big day in the mountains. This increased edge flex has been aided by an all new base mounding and rail fixture at the rear, offering support while still allowing for flex where needed. Up top, SDG have formed the top level EVA saddle foam down the centre creating a full length tip-to-tail, deep peri-canal which relieves pressure when seated, perfect for long climbs or all day trail sessions. Once the trail points downhill and riders flick their dropper levers lowering their saddle, riders will benefit from increased wheel clearance thanks to an increased cut out rear edge to stop tyre buzz even during those bike park g-outs.

Blending over 25+ years of extraordinary saddle technology, all into one new base design – delivering an unsurpassed comfort and performance experience.

Prices range from £39.95 to £79.95.