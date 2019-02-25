Scottish accommodation providers eligible for £500 grant to provide secure bike storage

Get paid to get a shed

Exciting new trial initiative to bolster Scottish accommodation providers’ attractiveness to visiting mountain bikers.

Cycle tourism is growing in Scotland with mountain bike tourism worth over £90m GVA per annum to the Scottish economy and expected to grow by 30% by 2025. An essential ingredient to a fantastic cycling holiday is the standard of accommodation which is offered to cyclists.

Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS), with funding support from Scottish Enterprise, have today launched an exciting new trial which could help Scottish accommodation providers better meet the needs of this growing market.

Funding assistance of up to £500 is available in either a 5 bike storage/maintenance package or as a contribution towards a custom package. This contribution is a maximum of 50% of the overall project costs, including installations charges, to improve the mountain bike visitor experience. DMBiS are delighted to have been able to secure some fantastic packages including 50% discount from one of our suppliers

Graeme McLean, Project Manager, Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland said: “We are eager to support accommodation providers across the country be better prepared to cater for the growing number of mountain bikers wishing to holiday in Scotland. We are launching this scheme today to help accommodation businesses provide secure bike storage, which we know is a key ingredient in providing a better visitor journey for mountain bikers. Accommodation providers need to expand their offering to visiting mountain bikers so would encourage them to get involved, watch our short film and complete the application form. ”

A few things that should be considered are:

• Acceptance of dirty riders and a thought-through visitor journey after a ride

• Secure locked bike storage

• Bike wash with hose and drainage

• Clothing cleaning and drying service

• Basic list of tools for cyclists to use

• Basic knowledge of the routes, trails and road riding in the area

• Basic knowledge of local bike service providers (guides, bike rental, bike shops etc.) and packages or agreements with these providers

• An understanding of local public transport links suitable for use by cyclists.