Scicon bike bag designed to accommodate modern lonnnnng bikes

Scicon has launched its new AeroComfort MTB bike bag this week and it fits a wheelbase of up to 1250mm and tyres up to 29in x 3.5in.

Scicon AeroComfort MTB press release

Tuesday 22 January, 2019 – Mussolente, Italy: SCICON, the leader in high performance bike bags and accessories for riders and active people, has today launched the latest addition to its popular AeroComfort range – the AeroComfort MTB 2019 Bike Bag.

Designed with modern longer, lower and more slack trail, fat and enduro bikes in mind, the new AeroComfort MTB 2019 Bike Bag features the proven internal frame defender structure to offer maximum protection but now accommodates longer wheelbase frames up to a sizeable 1250mm.

Maintaining the same tried and tested highly protective padding and additional frame padding tubes, sturdy twin wheel system and a wide range of thru axle and quick release compatibility which has seen professional athletes around the world choose SCICON, the new AeroComfort MTB 2019 Bike Bag now accepts wider rubber – up to 27.5+ or 29+ x 3.5″ tires wide tyres, in the padded wheel pockets.

The bag, which has been heavily tested by BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team and Team Trek Selle San Marco throughout the 2018 season as part of the R&D process, requires little disassembly of the bike such as removing the wheels, strapping the handlebar to the forks in a purpose-built protector pad and placing the rear derailleur in its own integrated bag meaning you can hit the trails as soon as possible after arriving at your destination.

Weighing just 14kg including an external rear mech shield for additional protection of one of the most vulnerable parts of any bike, a lateral hub shield to protect wheels and ensure they arrive as true as when they were packed and a detachable strap system for additional manoeuvrability, the SCICON AeroComfort MTB 2019 Bike Bag was designed by MTB riders, for MTB riders with every possible eventuality accounted for so that riders can travel with their bike with minimum hassle and maximum peace of mind.

The SCICON AeroComfort MTB Bike Bag is available now, priced at € 599 | $ 899 | £ 529