This is not a typo! Save £540 on the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar smartwatch – it’s the cheapest it’s ever been with 65% off

We rated the Fenix 6 Pro Solar as one of the best smartwatches for mountain biking and right now at Garmin it's slashed from £819.99 to a staggering £279.99.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar may have been around for a while now; we first reviewed this smartwatch in 2021. It was then the brand’s flagship model and most expensive watch. It may have been superseded by newer versions like the Garmin Fenix 7 or the Garmin Epix Pro 2, but it’s still one of the best watches for mountain biking, and right now you can grab it for just £279.99 in this incredible Garmin deal.

I hunt out the best cycling tech deals for a living, and this is the cheapest price I’ve ever seen on the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar. With £540 off the Garmin list price of £819.99 means you can grab this with an incredible 65% saving. It’s also on sale at Amazon for £757, which highlights just how good a deal this is.

This smartwatch deal at Garmin is also fully customizable, allowing you to choose from a variety of materials, metals and coloured bands to create a watch that’s unique to you.

You’ll have to move fast, though, as it’s a ‘while stocks last’ deal, and at this price, that won’t be long. Garmin also has both the Fenix 6S and the Fenix 6 Solar on offer, both carrying similar discounts of £400, reduced from £649.99 to just £249.99.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar | Save 65% at Garmin

Was £819.99 , now £279.99

Garmin’s Fenix 6 Pro Solar comes loaded with advanced training and health features and this 47mm version makes it much easier to check your ride stats (including MTB-specific data known as Grit, Flow, and Air Time) and view the detailed maps this watch generates. In our review we rated the Fenix 6 for its superb GPS accuracy and the brilliant performance of its heart rate monitors. However, the big news is the current price, and worth grabbing fast.

Read our full Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar review. View deal at Garmin

We recommend a smartwatch as a better fit for recording your mountain bike rides, since they’re far more sturdy, waterproof and can withstand – within reason – crashes better than any cycle computer. One of the best smartwatches around – the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar comes fully loaded with everything you’d ever need, and as normally one of Garmin’s most expensive watches, at this price, it’s a bargain buy.

In our review, we highlighted its long list of functions, including its huge battery life, topped up with the solar charging function (maybe not so useful in the UK!) and its superbly accurate GPS, as reasons to buy. There was no doubt it was an incredible watch, and the stats it delivers after a bike ride, if you’re like me, will have you picking over the analysis for longer than the ride itself. The huge array of data includes elevation gains, speed, stamina, and training effect, which is an amazing tool and extremely useful.

The MTB-specific data, known as Grit, Flow, and Air Time, which is automatically enabled when you are using the MTB Activity Profile, gives you all the stats on jump distance, jump speed, and airtime, plus stat-backed bragging rights during the post-ride beers.

I’ve been fortunate enough to have tested this watch too, and not just for tracking your cycling performance, it does just about everything you could need from a smartwatch tracking health and wellness with the wrist-based heart rate sensor, which also measures Pulse Ox, and stress levels and has enhanced sleep tracking – who knew sleep stats could be so addictive.