Sam Hill wins Enduro World Series for third year in a row

Sam Hill comes form behind and claims the hat trick of EWS titles whilst Isabeau Courdurier achieves a perfect season by winning every single round.
2019 Enduro World Series overall: Pro Men
- Sam Hill, 3,230 points
- Florian Nicolai, 3,190 points
- Kevin Miquel, 2,870 points
2019 Enduro World Series overall: Pro Women
- Isabeau Courdurier, 4,240 points
- Noga Korem, 2,890 points
- Andreane Lantheir Nadeau, 2,670 points
“It’s been said before, but the final round of the 2019 Enduro World Series was one for the history books.
“Round eight, Traillove EWS Zermatt, lined up the perfect showdown high on Zermatt’s mountain sides beneath the shadow of the Matterhorn. Florian Nicolai took to the start line the series leader by the slimmest of margins – a mere 60 points. Chasing him down would be that most intimidating of opponents, reigning champion Sam Hill – and the result would not be decided until the very final stage of the day.
“The 2019 season saw more than its fair share of drama – but it paled into insignificance in comparison to the intensity of the battle that was fought at the final round of the year.” – Enduro World Series
How did the Brit riders get on?
Men
12. Leigh Johnson, 2,105 points
19. Mathew Stuttard, 1805 points
27. Mark Scott, 1,460 points
31. Elliott heap, 1,402 points
39. Lewis Buchanan, 1,043 points
49. Joseph Connell, 690 points
Women
10. Bex Baraona, 1,350 points
11. Katy Winton, 1,300 points
13. Ella Conolly, 945 points
18. Martha Gill, 325 points
26. Chloe Taylor, 200 points