Sam Hill wins Enduro World Series for third year in a row

Sam Hill comes form behind and claims the hat trick of EWS titles whilst Isabeau Courdurier achieves a perfect season by winning every single round.

2019 Enduro World Series overall: Pro Men

Sam Hill, 3,230 points Florian Nicolai, 3,190 points Kevin Miquel, 2,870 points

2019 Enduro World Series overall: Pro Women

Isabeau Courdurier, 4,240 points Noga Korem, 2,890 points Andreane Lantheir Nadeau, 2,670 points

“It’s been said before, but the final round of the 2019 Enduro World Series was one for the history books.

“Round eight, Traillove EWS Zermatt, lined up the perfect showdown high on Zermatt’s mountain sides beneath the shadow of the Matterhorn. Florian Nicolai took to the start line the series leader by the slimmest of margins – a mere 60 points. Chasing him down would be that most intimidating of opponents, reigning champion Sam Hill – and the result would not be decided until the very final stage of the day.

“The 2019 season saw more than its fair share of drama – but it paled into insignificance in comparison to the intensity of the battle that was fought at the final round of the year.” – Enduro World Series

How did the Brit riders get on?

Men

12. Leigh Johnson, 2,105 points

19. Mathew Stuttard, 1805 points

27. Mark Scott, 1,460 points

31. Elliott heap, 1,402 points

39. Lewis Buchanan, 1,043 points

49. Joseph Connell, 690 points

Women

10. Bex Baraona, 1,350 points

11. Katy Winton, 1,300 points

13. Ella Conolly, 945 points

18. Martha Gill, 325 points

26. Chloe Taylor, 200 points