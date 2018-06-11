Pontypool mountain biker dies on track he designed

Ryan Bullimore RIP.

23 year old Ryan Bullimore was killed after he crashed headfirst into a tree on a trail he helped deign and build in Tirpentwys Mountain Bike Trails.

A post mortem is underway with the expected cause of death being either head injury or ruptured artery. He was wearing a helmet.

Mr Bullimore was riding alone at around 8:30pm on Tuesday June 5th. He had just finished speaking to his father (Jason Bullimore, 53) on the telephone informing him that he was finishing his ride.

He was found by another unnamed 17 year old rider who came down the same track afterwards. Paramedics took nearly an hour to reach the site due to the isolated location and the gates to the park being padlocked.

Rayn Bullimore’s father is quoted by the BBC: “Ryan called me to say he was having another run – I was getting concerned about an hour later when I hadn’t heard from him.

“One of his friends rang me to say there had been an accident and there were three ambulances up at the bike trail.

“I feel so sorry for the 17-year-old lad who found him. He spent 58 minutes on a 999 call until an ambulance arrived.”

Ryan Bullimore was an integral part of the Tirpentwys bike trails getting off the ground and becoming officially recognised. Not to mention puttin gin more than his fair share of digging and track building.

There is a JustGiving page set up here dedicated to Ryan Bullimore.

Speaking about his son, Jason Bullimore said “It is so hard – I had seen him grow up into a wonderful human being. I was so proud of him.

“We had a world champion turn up to ride there and members of the world cup squad. Eight months from now Ryan hoped to leave his job and run the bike trail as a business.”