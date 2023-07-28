Roval launches new Traverse wheels, ThreadBed valve and ‘**it happens’ crash replacement scheme

Roval has launched three new Traverse wheelsets, with all-new rim designs, each for a specific application. From pacier trail riders to hard-hitting bike park rippers there's a model to suit.

Specialized’s wheel brand Roval has launched three new enthusiast-focused wheelsets, all developed around the pillars of durability, performance and control.

There are two carbon rim options, the lightweight Traverse SL II and the harder-hitting Traverse HD, both using the brand’s new ThreadBed screw in valve. A more affordable Traverse Alloy runs an aluminium rim that’s had an equal amount of development works as the carbon models.

All the new Traverse wheels use DT Swiss hubs (rebuildable and with great spares back up) are hand built. They are all designed (and tested) to perform with or without tyre inserts.

Traverse SL II wheelset

The new carbon Traverse SL II is not only stronger than the previous version, it is Roval’s lightest trail wheelset ever. Trail riders who prioritise nimble handling should be impressed by Traverse SL II’s category-leading control, strength-to-weight ratio, and pinch-flat resistance.

Front and rear specific rims with carbon layups

optimized for strength and weight

optimized for strength and weight 30mm internal, 40mm external rim width

15% greater front wheel strength and 25% more rear wheel

strength than the previous Traverse SL.

strength than the previous Traverse SL. 21% more vertically compliant than the previous Traverse SL

Carefully engineered rim shape intentionally flexes

for improved support and traction

for improved support and traction Engineered rim offset enables balanced spoke tension

for improved fatigue life

for improved fatigue life Optimized “Flat Top” bead profile requires 85% more

force to pinch flat compared to a standard round bead

force to pinch flat compared to a standard round bead Roval ThreadBed Valve threads directly into the rim eliminating compression nuts reduces sealant clogs.

DT Swiss 240 EXP or 350 Star Ratchet 28h 6 bolt hubs

29″ F/R only

Weight (29″ 240 hubs) 1,645g (with valve and tape)

Weight limit: (rider and cargo) – 125kg / 275lb

Price: DT Swiss 350 hubs, £1525/pr, £650/F, £875/R

Price: DT Swiss 240 hubs, £2000/pr, £850/F, £1150/R

Intended use: Trail

Traverse HD wheelset

The Traverse HD is the strongest carbon trail wheel Roval has ever made. deliver unbeatable control and pinch-flat resistance in severe terrain, unlocking progression in the bike park, on a trail ride, or on an

EWS track.

The development team took Roval’s strongest MTB rim shape and combined it with off-set spoke drilling and moulded the rim with optimised carbon fibres for front and rear specific characteristics.

Roval’s strongest off-set rim shape.

30mm internal, 40mm external rim width.

Optimised carbon fibers for front and rear specific characteristics.

Front layup delivers a smooth, control-enhancing ride,

while the rear optimizes stiffness & impact strength.

while the rear optimizes stiffness & impact strength. Optimised “Flat Top” bead profile requires 85% more

force to pinch flat

force to pinch flat DT Swiss 240 EXP or 350 Star Ratchet 28h 6 bolt hubs

29″ F/R or 29/27.5″ F/R mullet set up

Weight: (29, 240 hubs): 1,706g/pr

Weight limit: (rider and cargo) – 125kg / 275lb

Intended use: aggressive trail, park, enduro

Price: £2000/pr, £850/F, £1150/R

Traverse Alloy wheelset

The Traverse Alloy wheelset’s rim geometry is optimised for strength, crafted with its most durable aluminium and laced to DT Swiss 350 hubs with stout Sapim spokes and alloy nipples. The engineered rim shape emphasises the durability and strength of aluminium – resulting in the most durable alloy wheel in Roval’s history.

New 6013 alloy material finished with shot peening for

impact strength and fatigue strength.

impact strength and fatigue strength. Engineered rim offset enables balanced spoke tension

for improved fatigue life to keep you rolling.

for improved fatigue life to keep you rolling. 30mm internal rim width optimizes tire shape for the

best traction.

best traction. Engineered bead shape ensures the bead bends inward

for air pressure /tire retention under impact

for air pressure /tire retention under impact DT Swiss 350 28h 6 bolt hubs

29″ F/R or 29/27.5″ F/R mullet set up

Weight (29″): 1904g/pr (with valves and tape)

Weight limit (rider and cargo): 125kg / 275lb

Intended use: trail, park, enduro

Price: £760/pr, £310/F, £450/R

Roval ThreadBed Valve

Chuck Teixeira, one of Roval’s engineers, invented the “Roval ThreadBed Valve” that comes as standard on the Traverse SL II and HD carbon wheels. Put simply, it’s a valve that threads directly into the rim and reduces the ability for sealant to clog and air to leak – both common issues with regular tubeless valve designs.

‘**it Happens’

Not only do all Roval wheels include a lifetime warranty, they also now come with a 2 year ‘**it Happens’ No Fault Crash Replacement. Basically, if you damage your Roval product while riding within the first two years of ownership and it’s not covered under warranty, Roval will still replace or repair it.

This policy covers riders who have purchased a complete bike with Roval wheels, or a Roval wheelset purchased separately. All Roval wheels are now covered under this policy! Wheels need to be registered within the first 90 days of purchase.

