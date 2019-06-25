New RockShox Reverb Stealth has an anti-squish vent valve

Learn all about the new internal affairs

You know that annoying post squish? Simply depress the Vent Valve, compress the post, and you’re good to go.

RockShox Reverb Stealth press release

We’ve taken the RockShox Reverb family to new heights, recently with Reverb AXS™, and now with the new Reverb Stealth. Redesigned internals provide effortless actuation and increased reliability featuring new Vent Valve Technology. With reduced overall post lengths and new travel options, riders of all shapes and sizes benefit from more travel than ever before. The new Reverb Stealth redefines what it means to simply go up and down.

FEATURES

• Minimal length for maximum drop. New shorter overall post length allows fit of a longer travel dropper on more bikes.

• What goes up fast, comes down even faster. New internals decrease the amount of drop force needed by over 50%.

• New grease, a new Internal Floating Piston (IFP), and new Reverb Serene Fluid developed by our friends Maxima all come along for the ride, reduce friction, and result in faster actuation and return speed in all conditions.

• New Vent Valve technology, a simple and reliable built-in service solution without disassembly of the seatpost.

• New Longer travel post options in 175mm and 200mm.

• Keep it neat. Stealth internal cable routing for a clean finish.

• Speed adjustment to fine tune the return speed of the post to your liking.

SPECIFICATIONS

Post Diameter : 30.9mm, 31.6mm, 34.9mm

Travel : 100mm, 125mm, 150mm, 175mm, 200mm

Post Length : 301mm, 351mm, 414mm, 467mm, 519.5mm

Remote : 1X, Standard (L-Below, R-Above)

Standard Remote $349 / €390* / £345*

1X Remote $399 / €445* / £395*

*INCLUDES VAT

Some variations of this product are not available for purchase and are installed on bicycles as Original Equipment only. See your dealer for details.

WHEN SIZE DOES MATTER

Getting your saddle as far out of the way as possible means more confidence and control out on trail. Now with five travel lengths, including new 175mm and 200mm, riders of all sizes benefit from a longer travel dropper in a shorter overall package. Fitting in has never been easier.

INTERNAL AFFAIRS

Reverb Stealth is built with a lower friction internal floating piston (IFP) for faster post actuation and 50% less drop force than before. Featuring a new lubrication design, Reverb Serene fluid co-developed with Maxima, dropping in has never felt smoother. With improved consistency in a wider range of conditions, you’ll find confidence using your dropper more often, with less effort, in any situation, over and over again.

VENT VALVE TECHNOLOGY

We don’t want you to have to use it, which is why we’ve created the most robust seatpost to date. We also know, sometimes the inevitable happens. Over time, air and oil may mix resulting in that annoying post “squish” and the need for additional service. Vent Valve Technology allows you to do this simple service within a few steps without disassembly of the post. Simply depress the Vent Valve, compress the post, and you’re good to go.

How much does Reverb StealthTM cost?

Standard Remote 1X Remote

$349 / €390 / £345 $399 / €445 / £395

What are the main benefits and key features of Reverb Stealth?

• NEW shorter overall post length allow t of a longer travel dropper on more bikes

• NEW Vent Valve Technology for super simple service without any disassembly of the post

• NEW lower friction IFP allows for faster actuation of the post and 50% less force needed then previous generations

• NEW lower friction Reverb Serene fluid by Maxima

• NEW longer travel post options in 175mm and 200mm

• Stealth internal cable routing for a clean finish

What is included with Reverb Stealth?

The post, remote (standard or 1X), bleed kit, uid, torx tool, barb, standard mount or discrete clamp depending on remote option.

When is Reverb Stealth available for purchase?

June 2019

Can I fit Reverb Stealth to any mountain bike?

Reverb Stealth is available in the majority of the seat tube diameters for bicycles. Reverb diameters available are 30.9mm, 31.6mm, 34.9mm

What sizes are available for Reverb Stealth?

Diameter: 30.9mm, 31.6mm, 34.9mm

Travel: 100mm, 125mm, 150mm, 175mm (NEW), 200mm (NEW)

Will you discontinue current Reverb Stealth?

Yes, the current Reverb Stealth B1 will be discontinued June 30, 2019.

Can I adjust the return speed of the post?

Yes, you can externally adjust the return speed to ne tune to your liking.

What is the service interval of Reverb Stealth?

The service interval has increased to 600 hours, you can do the math.

What exactly has changed inside the post to reduce force required to drop?

A change to the piston and rod diameter increases the mechanical advantage of the rider’s weight on compression of the post, making it easier to drop the saddle. As a side bene t to this change, riders can lift their bike by the saddle without unwanted extension of the post.

How else has reliability been improved?

Service interval for complete rebuild has been increased to 600 hours. While air/oil bypass and the annoying “squish” is unlikely, should this occur, users can take advantage of the Vent Valve to quickly and easily return their post to optimum performance.

Has the fluid to bleed the lever changed?

The bleed procedure uses the same Reverb lever fluid as used today.

Are there any long posts available with short drop for XC racing?

Our focus is to deliver shorter overall length Reverb’s with longer drop options.

Are there any overall post length options on posts with the same travel?

One post length per travel is offered.

Do these measurements include the connector at the bottom?

No, this is the overall post length. Our measurements re ect the length of the post outer tube and do not include the connector.

How do I use Vent Valve? Do I need to remove the saddle to use vent valve?

The procedure is the same as Reverb AXS, but the Vent Valve is at the top. You must remove the saddle and clamps to use the Vent Valve, but you don’t need to remove the post from the bike. See the Reverb Stealth C1 user manual for the step by step procedure.

How does Vent Valve work?

In certain circumstances, air can potentially swap to the oil side of the IFP. If this happens the seatpost develops “squish.” The Vent Valve works by moving the air back into the air chamber and out of the oil. Depress the Vent Valve, compress the post, and you’re good to go. No disassembly required.

How many times can I use Vent Valve?

There is no limit to how many times you can use the Vent Valve.