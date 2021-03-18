Specialized's new Rime flat pedal shoe gives all the grip, on and off the bike.

Mountain bikers who desire a multi-purpose flat pedal shoe, might find their requirement rhyming with Specialized’s latest product update.

The Californian cycling company has launched the 2021 model year Rime, for flat pedal riders. With an upper and outsole designed in the likeness of a trail running or climbing approach shoe, the Rime doesn’t mind exploring those steep or technical hike-a-bike trails.

To ensure excellent grip when stepping-up steep pitches, on loose soil, there are a series of deep lugs at the front and rear of the Rime’s tread. Your flat pedal traction pins dig into Specialized’s SlipNot compound, with hexagon patterning making up most of the sole, in the tackiest rubber Specialized can source.

Beyond its objective of providing excellent walking traction, when stepping on wet rocks during river crossings, these shoes also have a reinforced toe box, to protect against terrain impact.

Rime is comfortable in all conditions

Breathability and drying ability are crucial aspects of any mountain bike shoes where off-piste terrain exploration might be an outcome. The Rime has XPEL hydrophobic mesh panels in its upper, which make it splash resistant, if not quite waterproof, but promise rapid drying if you do get them wet.

To ensure durability and a snug fit the Rime shoe is laced, with a series of loops and four lace holes at the top of the upper. An EVA foam midsole cushions impact when walking across rough terrain or landing those big drop-offs.

Specialized is offering UK riders the Rime in sizes 36-49, at a retail price of £130. Only the black colourway will be available to UK buyers and the shoes are purchasable online, using Specialized’s click-and-collect service.