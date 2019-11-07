New RideGuard mudguards are made from 100% recycled fishing nets

The British mudguard brand commits to producing its latest range of OceanX mudguards from 100% recycled fishing nets

The British mudguard brand commits to producing its latest range of OceanX mudguards from 100% recycled fishing nets.

>>> Nine environmentally friendly mountain bike products

The OceanX range of guards was launched earlier this week on Kickstarter. To bring this project to market, RideGuard has teamed up with Bristol based Ecotribo – specialists in sustainable materials, ecodesign and manufacture. The businesses have been investigating the most sustainable materials, manufacturing, and supply chain processes to deliver the OceanX project.

Rideguard CEO Ben Gaby: “By investing time into product innovation and material exploration we are proud to have been part of the process in developing the OceanX material which we’re using for our new range of mudguards.”

Ecotribo director Tyrone Probert: “This is more than a range of mudguards, it’s about how the cycling industry can be the change we need to see. A commitment to do things differently, making sure that even the smallest things we make create ripples and positive outcomes for people and planet.”

RideGuard already manufacture their products from 100% post industrial plastic waste. The OceanX range includes two new designs, the ‘Vision’ Gravel bike front guard and ‘Gaiter’ Gravel rear saddle guard. The popular PF1 front mountain bike mudguards and rear MTB PF2 saddle mudguards complete the OceanX range.

>>> Best mountain bike mudguards

Fishing related pollution is a major threat to marine life through entanglement, and damages habitats, such as coral reefs. ‘Ghost Fishing Gear’ is estimated to make up 10% of all ocean pollution at around 640,000 tonnes. Left in the ocean it will not degrade and will continue to trap and kill marine life and damage marine habitats indefinitely. By working with coastal communities, and NGOs on the collection and processing of end of life fishing nets RideGuard are giving commercial value to this precious resource and preventing it from being discarded in our oceans in the first place.