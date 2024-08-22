Red Bull Rampage veterans will squeeze out up-and-comers like Dylan Stark, in one of the most conservative lineups in history

Out with the new riders like Dylan Stark, DJ Brandt and Jaxson Riddle: in with the old, including Cam Zink, Tom Van Steenbergen and Brandon Semenuk, for Rampage 2024

Red Bull Rampage will be ridden by the freeride old guard in 2024, with very little room for up and coming riders like Dylan Stark, in one of the most conservative lineups in recent history.

Brendan Fairclough, Cam Zink, Tom Van Steenbergen and 15 other amazing riders will be competing at Red Bull Rampage this year, on Saturday, 12 October, and Brandon Semenuk is back on the hill. But there’s no place for the likes of the brutally visceral Brage Vestavik or stylish British up and comers Kaos Seagrave and Kade Edwards.

This is a missed opportunity to move the event forward and see different riders’ approach to Rampage. Don’t get me wrong, I’m really looking forward to watching Brendog tick off some serious exposure, see Semenuk make it look easy, and be wowed by Kyle Strait’s huge sends.

But it won’t be new, we won’t see Dylan Stark grinding a rail or bringing across his street BMX skills to mountain biking. And for me that’s what Rampage is really all about, seeing impossibly talented riders innovating and doing things no one else could dream of.

After this year’s Red Bull Hardline went too far and put in an unnecessarily dangerous 70ft canyon gap, I’m over seeing riders go big for the sake of it too. There’s only one end to that arms race, and it’s with an athlete getting seriously hurt after trying to go bigger, bigger, bigger. Instead I want to see style, flair and creativity.

And besides, Brendog could never win Rampage, no matter how many silly outcrops of rock he gaps onto… he’s got the wrong fizzy drink sponsor.

I’m not saying don’t watch Rampage either, it’s my favourite event of the year because it’s so incredibly exciting. Make sure you’ve got a subscription to Nord VPN going too, so you can watch it for free. Besides, Dylan Stark is down as an Alternative rider, meaning he’s sat on the bench and could in theory compete if another has to pull out. Also on that second list are DJ Brandt and Jaxson Riddle, another two new riders I’d love to see ousting some of the big stars.

There’s also no place for Gee Atherton at this year’s Rampage, which might actually be a blessing in disguise after his massive crash in 2023. There aren’t too many of us left who could bear to watch the former DH world champion and Rampage longtimer risk it all.

2024 Red Bull Rampage Men’s Roster

Pre-Qualified Athletes

Cam Zink (USA) Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN) Carson Storch (USA) Brendan Fairclough (GBR) Talus Turk (USA) Kyle Strait (USA) Emil Johansson (SWE) Bienvenido Aguado Alba (ESP)

Wildcard Athletes

Adolf Silva (ESP)

Brandon Semenuk (CAN)

Clemens Kaudela (AUT)

Kurt Sorge (CAN)

Luke Whitlock (USA)

Reed Boggs (USA)

Szymon Godziek (POL)

Thomas Genon (BEL)

Tom Isted (GBR)

Tyler McCaul (USA)

