Red Bull Rampage is nearly here, get warmed up watching Anytime with Brett Rheeder and Hannah Bergemann

Watch Emil Johansson, Brett Rheeder and Hannah Bergemann tackling some epic terrain

Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films has released a new film called ‘Anytime’. It follows the journey of 15 of the world’s best male and female freeriders as they tackle epic terrain from the Swiss Alps to the woodlands of North America. Freeride is one of the most exciting types of mountain biking to watch, if we do say ourselves – and this 1 hour long film on Red Bull TV showcases the sport from an immersive perspective, demonstrating the challenges and the risk the riders take to be at the top of their game. And just in time to get everyone in the mood for Red Bull Rampage in a few weeks’ time.

15 riders. One signal

I recently introduced my dad to downhill mountain biking – watching, not riding. His first words when I put the racing on were, “Jesus Christ are they on an e-bike?! How are they going so fast down that?!” Then, he watched some of Gee Atherton’s old films (yes, including that crash), and he was astounded – not only at his ability, but also, the “why?” Why would someone put themselves in a position where there is so much risk, seemingly for such little gain? Well, risk and reward are all relative. And to mountain bikers at the top of their game, it’s incomparable.

The new film, Anytime, from Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films follows 15 of the best freeriders in the world at the top of their game. There’s no commentary, no David Attenborough style narrative. Just an immersive experience following top riders doing daft things and epic jumps across the world. So who’s in the film?

Patricia Druwen, Lucy Van Eesteren, Vinny Armstrong, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Brage Vestavik, Kade Edwards, Brett Rheeder, Thomas Genon, Hannah Bergemann, Robin Goomes, Vaea Verbeeck, Cami Nogueira, Emil Johansson, Carson Storch, & Casey Brown all make appearances in various parts of the world. From the Swiss Alps to the Chilean Andes, there’s plenty of action in differing climes.

Women’s freeride in particular has grown massively in the last few years. And we’re seeing this ripple effect all the way to Red Bull Rampage, which has finally decided to host women at the event. Hannah Bergemann, who features in the film at Big Water, Utah, commented on the launch of the new film.

“The women’s side of the sport has evolved so much, just in the last years. We are sending massive lines in a series of events now. It’s been incredible to see women participating in huge events like Crankworx slopestyle and later this year we will be in Red Bull Rampage. We’ve also seen more of the participation of women in major films like ANYTIME which is amazing.”

We won’t spoil it all, though. Make sure you check it out for yourself on Red Bull TV.

redbull.com/gb-en/discover