Tyres on the ground at Rampage: here’s who to follow on Instagram

Benjamin Haworth

This year's themes: canyon gaps and... IV bags?

By far the best place to keep up with what happens during the days leading up to the 2019 Red Bull Rampage is Instagram. Here’s who to follow.

The building is pretty much done but the build-up continues apace.

Although Rampage riders’ Instagram accounts are not the unfiltered, informal, free and easy breezy things they may have been in years past (they’re now principally advertising channels by stealth) the social media channel is still an excellent behind-the-scenes peek.

Andreu Lacondeguy

Brandon Semenuk

Carson Storch

Thomas Genon

Szymon Godziek

Emil Johansson

Brett Rheader

Reed Boggs

Cam Zink

Tom van Steenbergen

Kyle Strait

Went to bed yesterday with all the flu symptoms and struggled through the night. Got an IV out at the site today and rested a bit. Finally felt good enough in the afternoon to send a couple things on my line. Hoping for a better day tomorrow! PC: @nicolasbrizin #noordinarylife

Kurt Sorge

Getting warmed up in practise! 🎥 @chaddy_witcz

Tyler McCaul

Graham Agassiz

Vincent Tupin

Reece Wallace

Ethan Nell

Brendan Fairclough

DJ Brandt

Johny Salido

Bienve Aguado Alba

It’s time to test #redbullrampage [O] @tobogangsters

Red Bull Rampage 2019

When: Friday October 25, 5pm UK

Watch it: redbull.com/us-en/events/rampage

