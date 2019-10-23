Tyres on the ground at Rampage: here’s who to follow on Instagram

This year's themes: canyon gaps and... IV bags?
By far the best place to keep up with what happens during the days leading up to the 2019 Red Bull Rampage is Instagram. Here’s who to follow.
The building is pretty much done but the build-up continues apace.
Although Rampage riders’ Instagram accounts are not the unfiltered, informal, free and easy breezy things they may have been in years past (they’re now principally advertising channels by stealth) the social media channel is still an excellent behind-the-scenes peek.
Andreu Lacondeguy
Brandon Semenuk
Carson Storch
Thomas Genon
Szymon Godziek
Emil Johansson
Brett Rheader
Reed Boggs
Cam Zink
Tom van Steenbergen
Kyle Strait
Kurt Sorge
Tyler McCaul
Graham Agassiz
Vincent Tupin
Reece Wallace
Ethan Nell
Brendan Fairclough
DJ Brandt
Johny Salido
Bienve Aguado Alba
Red Bull Rampage 2019
When: Friday October 25, 5pm UK
Watch it: redbull.com/us-en/events/rampage
