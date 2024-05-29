Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024: how to watch, who’s riding and THAT canyon gap…

The 10th edition of mountain biking's toughest DH race is set to be epic, here's when and where to watch
Red Bull Hardline returns to Wales this weekend for its 10th edition in the iconic Dyfi Valley, and it looks absolutely mental… even by Hardline standards. This year’s edition looks set to be its most challenging ever, with a 70 foot canyon gap that’s already seen one spine-chilling crash, from Atherton Bikes’ Jim Monro, after Bernard Kerr hit it first. There’s also a whole new top section that looks almost impossible to get down without binning it.
It’s the second Hardline of the year, the first being in Australia (for the first time), where Irishman Ronan Dunne took the win ahead of Bernard Kerr – both of whom are slated to start this weekend. After the weather disrupted play last year, there are a few big-name female riders set to get some runs in too, including Louise-Anna Ferguson and Tahnée Seagrave. So where can you watch it, and who’s in form for the most hardcore race of the year?
When is Red Bull Hardline and how can I watch it?
Red Bull Hardline is almost the anti-World Cup of DH racing. As tracks arguably get faster and some argue less technical, Hardline looks like it’s going the opposite way and pushing riders to their absolute limits. Whether or not they’ve gone too far this year is already up for debate – particularly after a video emerged of Jim Monro’s training run going wrong on the brand new canyon gap. That being said, Hardline has never been easy, and it’s not meant to be. These are the best riders in the world pushing themselves to the limits – and that’s what entertains us at home.
So where can you watch the action this year? It’ll be live on Red Bull TV on Sunday 2 June from 14:30 GMT (so that’s 15.30 British Summer Time, 10.30am Eastern Time). Red Bull Bike’s YouTube channel will also have some previews ahead of time, with track walks and practice sessions available to view.
If you wanted to get down there in person to watch it – well, it’s likely a bit too late. Tickets are all sold out online, but if you want to try your luck on the day (and on foot only), then you might be able to buy one on the door. This is dependent on capacity, however and tickets can’t be guaranteed.
Who’s racing Red Bull Hardline 2024?
There are several big names lining up this weekend, with Dunne looking to do the double and take both Tasmania and Wales Hardline this year. He’s in form after winning his first World Cup round in Poland last week, but three-time Hardline winner Bernard Kerr is also starting this weekend and has already ticked off the new top section of track, so it could be a tight battle between the two for the top step. There have also been several female riders invited back, including Tahnée Seagrave, Cami Nogueira, Hannah Bergmann, Louise-Anna Ferguson (the only woman to complete a race run in Hardline Tasmania earlier this year) and Hardline first-timer Vaea Verbeeck.
Full list of riders set to lineup this weekend for Hardline
- Ronan Dunne IRL
- Bernard Kerr UK
- Brook MacDonald NZL
- Charlie Hatton UK
- Adam Brayton UK
- Craig Evans UK
- Theo Erlangsen SA
- Matteo Iniguez FRA
- Juanfer Velez COL
- Gaetan Vige FRA
- Jim Monro UK
- Matt Jones UK
- Edgar Briole FRA
- George Brannigan NZ
- Sam Gale NZ
- Jono Jones UK
- Sam Blenkinsop NZ
- Brendan Fairclough UK
- Josh Bryceland UK
- Dennis Luffman UK
- Sam Hockenhull UK
- Josh Lowe UK
- Taylor Vernon UK
- Thibault Laly FRA
- Thomas Genon BEL
- Szymon Godziek POL
- Sebastian Holguin COL
- Alex Storr UK
- Vincent Tupin FRA
- Harry Molloy UK
- Matteo Iniguez FRA