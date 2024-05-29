Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024: how to watch, who’s riding and THAT canyon gap…

The 10th edition of mountain biking's toughest DH race is set to be epic, here's when and where to watch

Red Bull Hardline returns to Wales this weekend for its 10th edition in the iconic Dyfi Valley, and it looks absolutely mental… even by Hardline standards. This year’s edition looks set to be its most challenging ever, with a 70 foot canyon gap that’s already seen one spine-chilling crash, from Atherton Bikes’ Jim Monro, after Bernard Kerr hit it first. There’s also a whole new top section that looks almost impossible to get down without binning it.

It’s the second Hardline of the year, the first being in Australia (for the first time), where Irishman Ronan Dunne took the win ahead of Bernard Kerr – both of whom are slated to start this weekend. After the weather disrupted play last year, there are a few big-name female riders set to get some runs in too, including Louise-Anna Ferguson and Tahnée Seagrave. So where can you watch it, and who’s in form for the most hardcore race of the year?

When is Red Bull Hardline and how can I watch it?

Red Bull Hardline is almost the anti-World Cup of DH racing. As tracks arguably get faster and some argue less technical, Hardline looks like it’s going the opposite way and pushing riders to their absolute limits. Whether or not they’ve gone too far this year is already up for debate – particularly after a video emerged of Jim Monro’s training run going wrong on the brand new canyon gap. That being said, Hardline has never been easy, and it’s not meant to be. These are the best riders in the world pushing themselves to the limits – and that’s what entertains us at home.

So where can you watch the action this year? It’ll be live on Red Bull TV on Sunday 2 June from 14:30 GMT (so that’s 15.30 British Summer Time, 10.30am Eastern Time). Red Bull Bike’s YouTube channel will also have some previews ahead of time, with track walks and practice sessions available to view.

If you wanted to get down there in person to watch it – well, it’s likely a bit too late. Tickets are all sold out online, but if you want to try your luck on the day (and on foot only), then you might be able to buy one on the door. This is dependent on capacity, however and tickets can’t be guaranteed.

Who’s racing Red Bull Hardline 2024?

There are several big names lining up this weekend, with Dunne looking to do the double and take both Tasmania and Wales Hardline this year. He’s in form after winning his first World Cup round in Poland last week, but three-time Hardline winner Bernard Kerr is also starting this weekend and has already ticked off the new top section of track, so it could be a tight battle between the two for the top step. There have also been several female riders invited back, including Tahnée Seagrave, Cami Nogueira, Hannah Bergmann, Louise-Anna Ferguson (the only woman to complete a race run in Hardline Tasmania earlier this year) and Hardline first-timer Vaea Verbeeck.

Full list of riders set to lineup this weekend for Hardline

Ronan Dunne IRL

Bernard Kerr UK

Brook MacDonald NZL

Charlie Hatton UK

Adam Brayton UK

Craig Evans UK

Theo Erlangsen SA

Matteo Iniguez FRA

Juanfer Velez COL

Gaetan Vige FRA

Jim Monro UK

Matt Jones UK

Edgar Briole FRA

George Brannigan NZ

Sam Gale NZ

Jono Jones UK

Sam Blenkinsop NZ

Brendan Fairclough UK

Josh Bryceland UK

Dennis Luffman UK

Sam Hockenhull UK

Josh Lowe UK

Taylor Vernon UK

Thibault Laly FRA

Thomas Genon BEL

Szymon Godziek POL

Sebastian Holguin COL

Alex Storr UK

Vincent Tupin FRA

Harry Molloy UK

