Gee Atherton and Rob Warner course preview 2019 Red Bull Hardline

Red Bull Hardline isn’t an event for the fainthearted. Hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, the event returns to the hills of Dyfi Valley in the north of Wales for its sixth edition.
The 2018 edition saw home favourite Gee Atherton taking home the trophy for the first time after a nail-biting final in front 3,000 spectators. Bernard Kerr came in second with Charlie Hatton in third.
Red Bull Hardline 2019 is bigger than ever before. With the worlds best DH riders coming from all corners of the world, expect to see some wild riding in the valleys of Dyfi this weekend.
Qualifying will be live streamed on Saturday September 14 here, followed by finals on Sunday September 15.
RIDER LIST:
Matt Jones
Matt Walker
Brendan Fairclough
Laurie Greenland
Joe Smith
Dave McMillan
Kade Edwards
Kaos Seagrave
Leo Sandler
Craig Evans
Harry Molloy
Joel Anderson
Cole Lucas
Dan Atherton
Gee Atherton
Charlie Hatton
Florent Payet
Gaetan Vige
Bernard Kerr
Juan Diego
Jerome Caroli
Oscar Harnstorm
Jono Jones
Brage Vestavik
Alexandre Fayolle