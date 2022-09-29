Rapha MTB gets winter-ready with new Gore-Tex Infinium Trail jacket

Rapha expands its mountain bike-focussed Trail range with the launch of the Gore-Tex Infinium jacket, using a brand new technical fabric to produce a winter-ready garment that claims to fend off off-season weather.

Need to know:

Constructed from new Gore-Tex Infinium material

Completely windproof with high breathability

Water repellent coating

Helmet-compatible hood

Men’s and women’s versions

RRP £275 / $375 / €325

Rapha has clearly been doing a lot of research into each of the garments they’ve released to market over recent months, as a lot of the Trail range has received high marks from MBRs dedicated testers. For example, the Trail Kneepads and Trail Pants get scored just shy of full marks.

Other garments haven’t quite hit the mark though, such as the – up until today – only jacket in the range, the Trail Lightweight Jacket which is designed to provide super lightweight and packable wind protection and light weather resistance.

With winter closing in and conditions getting colder and wetter, it’s not surprising that Rapha chose to add a more inclement weather resistant jacket to the range.

…but it’s not waterproof

The name Gore-Tex is almost synonymous with high-tech waterproof membrane technology, and while a waterproof jacket seems like it would be a natural addition to the Rapha lineup, the new Gore-Tex Infinium fabric isn’t in fact waterproof, according to the Gore-Tex website.

Infinium is a new membrane technology from Gore-Tex that’s focussed on complete wind proofing with high breathability, essentially aimed at cold, windy, mostly dry or slightly damp conditions. Rapha claims it offers best-in-class breathability, and in this jacket it’s combined with a water repellent coating that’s designed to make water droplets bead and shed, which also reduces weight and wind chill.

Combine those elements and we envisage this jacket being perfect for high-effort riding in cold, windy conditions with the odd shower thrown in, but perhaps not the jacket you reach for when you know you’re going to be out in the pouring rain for five or six hours. The high breathability may also make it good for speedy trail rides in sheltered woods where you’re more likely to get damp from a poorly breathable jacket than from rain.

That of course is pure speculation at this point, but MBR is currently testing the jacket and we’ll let you know how it performs as soon as our tests are complete.

Considered cut and features

The fit and cut of the jacket are well-thought out. The fabric has a degree of stretch to it which allows it to move with the rider, and a dropped tail helps protect the lower back from mucky puddle splashes.

A ‘halo’ hood design sits over the helmet, can be adjusted and tightened with a rear toggle, and stowed while not in use. There are two chest pockets, and the jacket is cut longer at the back.

The Rapha Gore-Tex Infinium jacket is available in both men’s and women’s versions. The women’s version comes in a blue colour called Coastal Fjord and from sizes XS to XL, and the men’s jacket comes in a purple Amaranth colorway or black Anthracite, and sizes XS to XXL.

At RRP £275 / $375 / €325, it’s certainly not a cheap jacket, and though it’s clear from an initial look that materials are quality and construction is well-thought-out, it’s in the test results where we’ll see if this is amongst the best mountain bike jackets out there, or not.