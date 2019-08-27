Re-released Raleigh Super Tuff Burner will make you go misty eyed

Raleigh have re-released the iconic Raleigh Super Tuff Burner Bike - for a limited time only - 35 years after it first hit the market in 1983.

Raleigh have re-released the iconic Raleigh Super Tuff Burner Bike – for a limited time only – 35 years after it first hit the market in 1983.

>>> Iconic Raleigh Burner BMX to be released as a balance bike

35 years later after the initial release and like to the original model, the Burner bike features a gold chrome finish and black skyway mag wheels.

Tabitha Morrell, Raleigh Brand Manager: “Over the years we’ve released the Aero Pro Burner, and the Team Aero Pro Burner, which takes us to our latest release – the Super Tuff Burner – completing the trilogy of our classic bike range.

“The Super Tuff Burner is such an iconic bike for children of the 80s, and for those who enjoyed the bike in its prime, adults are now able to buy it for their own kids to enjoy today.”

How it different to the original 1983 version? “The original 80’s Super Tuff Burner’s bottom bracket was extremely high, it also had a very short top tube combined with a more relaxed head and seat angles, perfect for that 13-year-old you, but 25 years later possibly not.

“Whereas, the reimagined Super Tuff Burner now features the more racy geometry of the Aero Pro, with a longer top tube and more precise steering.

“We’ve also replicated the original gold super chrome plated finish as closely as possible, using a translucent gold lacquer over a chrome plated finish.”

Available to pre-order now until the 31st August. Costs £600.