Shimano groups and sharp geometry are themes of these latest Ragleys.

The British hardtail frame brand with those outlandish model names, has given its range a refresh.

Ragley has retouched the product portfolio and there is something for every terrain and rider preference.

Offering both aluminium and steel frame options, all with dedicated geometry angled to a specific purpose, there should be a bike in the 2021 model year Ragley range, for everyone.

A proven formula

Ragley’s 29er trail hardtails are mostly designed around a 130-140mm front forks and have broadly similar geometries, despite using different frame materials.

The reference numbers for its 29er hardtails, are a 65.5° of head angle, balanced by a 72° seat angle. On a size large, the Ragley 29ers stretch to 460mm of reach.

If you prefer the lightness of an aluminium 29er, that will be Ragley’s Big Al, whilst the chromoly version is a Big Wig. Both models use a 51mm offset fork and have rear triangles that will clear 29×2.4” tyres.

Concerning Ragley’s factory builds, a Big AI 1.0 runs the 130mm Marzocchi’s Bomber Z2 Rail fork, with a Shimano Deore M5100 11-speed drivetrain.

Brakes are Shimano Deore M6100, with the levers actuating two-piston callipers. Big Al riders trigger a Brand-X Ascend dropper on the descents. Ragley’s price for the Big Al 1.0 is £1399.99, although riders can go cheaper, at £1099.99 for the Big Al 2.0, which uses a Shimano 10-speed drivetrain Rockshox’s Recon Silver fork.

Classic British steel values

If you prefer to carve singletrack on chromoly, there is the steel Big Wig. It fits a Rockshox Revelation 140mm fork up front with a Shimano M7100 12-speed drivetrain.

Brakes are Shimano’s Deore specification with M6120 four-piston callipers and with the slightly larger fork and steel frame, those four-piston stoppers are a sensible upgrade as the Big Wig edges into hardcore hardtail specification.

Ragley is marketing its Big Wig at £1999.99.

Both the Big AI and Big Wig roll similar specification tyres, from Maxxis. Ragley’s product planners have selected the proven Minion DHF 2.5” up front, in a TR 3C EXO+ casing, followed by a Minion DHR II 2.4” TR 3C EXO+ in the rear.

There are gravel and extreme geo options, too

If you are seeking an all-terrain bike with classic Ragley 4130 chromoly design, there is the Trig. It features a carbon-fibre front fork and rolls WTB Sendero 27.5X1.75” TCS tanwall tyres.

The Trig’s groupset is Shimano’s gravel bike specification GRX RX600 and it prices at £1699.99.

Riders desiring more extreme geometry and the agility of 27.5” wheels have option on either the Mmmbop or Blue Pig. Both of these chromoly frames sit at a 63.75° head angle and are equipped with 150mm forks.

The Mmmbop prices at £1399.99 and Blue Pig is £1999.99.