What mountain bikes are the top XC racers riding at the Paris Olympics?

From the Pinarello Dogma XC, to the Specialized S-Works Epic 8, there's going to be a lot of bling XC race bike on fighting for eyeballs at this year's Paris Olympics.

The Paris Olympics XCO mountain bike races are fast approaching, and we thought it was a good time to have a look at what bikes are going to be ridden at the Elancourt Hill XCO course on 28 and 29 July. From Evie Richards’ Trek Supercaliber, to Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot’s Pinarello Dogma XC, there’s bound to be a lot of tech on show. And, at a bare minimum, we expect most bikes will have even been updated with new colourways just for the occasion, so let’s take a look at some of the rigs we expect to see there. And in case you needed any guidance on how to watch the two Olympic XCO races, we’ve can help you here.

And if you’re feeling inspired by all this XC bling, make sure you check out our guide to the best cross-country bikes and take your pick – just likely with a less jazzy paintjob and no Flight Attendant.

Mondraker F-Podium Unlimited Effort

Who’s riding it? Rebecca McConnell, Australia. Ondřej Cink, Czech Republic.

Spanish brand Mondraker has redesigned its F-Podium Unlimited Effort paint jobs for the occasion, blending the colours of the Czech Republic and Australian flags in honour of their two team riders that are taking part in the XCO races. Both bikes have the Olympics rings on the top tube and the names of the riders on there too, and we think it looks super sleek. The Mondraker F-Podium Unlimited Effort is the brand’s flagship XC race bike, utilising RockShox’s Flight Attendent tech and top-end components throughout. It also uses Mondraker’s Stealth Carbon frame tech with Forward Geometry for a balance of race-ready aggressive positioning and climbing ability.

Who’s riding it? Tom Pidcock, Great Britain. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, France.

Currently there are only two riders in the whole of cross-country mountain biking that ride the Pinarello Dogma XC. Not because the bike is an unpopular choice, but because Ineos doesn’t have an actual MTB-specific team. Instead, it lets Tom Pidcock choose his multi-disciplined race schedule – he’s just ridden the Tour de France, if you didn’t already know, but had to retire after testing positive for Covid. Which also leaves a pretty substantial question mark over his form for the Olympics XCO race on Sunday. And then there’s Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, the first woman signed to Ineos Grenadiers. Both riders have so far seen success on this bike, although Guy’s recent review of the Pinarello Dogma XC suggests that might be down to their skill rather than a helping hand from the bike. Take from that what you will.

Who’s riding it? Evie Richards, Great Britain.

The Trek Supercaliber is somewhat of a stalwart on the World Cup circuit. Not least because of Evie Richards and Jolanda Neff’s success atop it in previous years. Unfortunately, Neff won’t be at this Olympics as she’s recuperating from respiratory issues, but Britain’s hope, Richards will be and we secretly have high hopes she might be able to reach the top step and bring home the gold. The pro riders get the flagship Trek Supercaliber, which Guy tested late last year. He described it as a, “very sorted, balanced and predictable XC bike.” What more can you want from a race-ready machine?

Who’s riding it? Haley Batten, USA. Viktor Koretsky, France.

Earlier in the season, the Specialized Factory Racing were the team to beat – and their bike of choice? The S-Works Epic 8, of course. Specialized has just released a 50th anniversary colourway of the WC bike, which we don’t think will be run at the Olympics, but it’s worth pointing out anyway to say ‘ooh look at the pretty colours’. If you want one of your own, there are limited numbers being sold (250 worldwide) for the price of £12,500. Guy reviewed the non-50th anniversary painted Specialized S-Works Epic 8 that the Specialized Factory team ride earlier this year, and was really impressed with the AI suspension. He said, “The combination of Ai suspension tech, pretty much perfect race spec and a superb handling, stiff yet still superlight frame make the S-Works an outstanding new benchmark.” High praise – let’s see if Batten and Koretsky can use the bike to bring home the medals.

Who’s riding it? Puck Pieterse, Netherlands. Loana Lecomte, France. Luca Schwarzbauer, Germany.

We reviewed the Canyon Lux World Cup CFR Team bike back in 2022, and felt it was fast and efficient. Dutch rising star Puck Pieterse would probably agree with Alan’s assessment, as she’s been riding it this season to victory in the World Cup Series. She’ll also be riding it in her first Olympics this year, hoping to get the gold medal on the fast course at Elancourt Hill. Part of the allure of this bike isn’t just the sheer speed, but the ceramic bearings, fully integrated cables (which don’t rattle), and slack 68.5 degree head angle for better descending.