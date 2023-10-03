New Mondraker F-Podium: the evolution of a cross-country icon

Mondraker has rolled out an all-new F-Podium. A cross-country race bike which is once again forward looking, with optimised geometry, lower weight and featuring an update on this Spanish brand's Zero suspension system.

Five race seasons have passed since the Mondraker F-Podium first made a name for itself on the most technical World Cup cross-country tracks in the world. The F-Podium’s wider tyres, longer travel suspension and dropper seatpost changed perceptions on what a World Cup level XC bike was, and what worked best at the highest level in XC competition.

Several podiums in the XCO World Cup have proved that the F-Podium’s adaptability is a bonus, especially when the tracks are rough. Such tracks are becoming more prevalent at the highest levels of cross-country competition and the demands on bike and rider have been increasing almost yearly.

All of which is why Mondraker decided that now was the time to redesign the F-Podium from the ground up to better meet the demands of ever more demanding cross-country races.

Need to know

Stealth Air Carbon frame with Forward Geometry

29 inch wheels f/r

Updated Zero suspension system

4 frame sizes: S, M, L and XL

Suspension travel: 120mm front, 110mm rear

Threaded BB73

UDH hanger system

2 bottle cage mounts

Up to 2.4” tyres

Integrated rear shock mudguard

Fidlock integration pocket

The 2024 F-Podium uses a new frame and shares design cues with the brand’s recently released Neat electric mountain bike.

Frame updates

Greater compliance and better overall shock absorption

A more compact rear swingarm

A flattened, totally straight top tube

A more compact head tube

Shorter seat tubes

Compatible with longer stroke dropper seatposts

Increased space for two bottle cages

More progressive suspension travel.

Increased frame rigidity

A sub 2kg frame weight

The result? The F-Podium is now more reactive overall, while providing better acceleration and feedback from your very first pedal stroke. It remains fast, light and stiff and with the updated Zero suspension platform keeping the back wheel firmly under control at all times.

The new 2024 F-PODIUM range does away with the ‘Carbon’ and ‘DC’ name plates. Now all four models use the same Stealth Air Carbon frame with the updated Zero suspension system providing 110mm rear travel, and come with 120mm forks. All four models are equipped with a 3-position remote shock and fork lockout.

Geometry and sizing

All the 2024 F-Podium models will be available in four frame sizes, all rolling on 29in wheels.

2024 F-Podium model range

F-Podium: £6299

The base build, the F-Podium, comes with a RockShox SID Luxe 3P fork with TwistLoc remote lockout, a RockShox SID Luxe 3P Remote in Pull DebonAir shock, SRAM GX Eagle chainset, SRAM Level T brakes, an ONOFF Sulfur 0-R seatpost and Maxxis Rekon Race 29×2.35” EXO tyres.

F-Podium: £7799

The next build up is the F-PODIUM R, which comes with a Fox 34SC Performance 3P fork with a 3-position remote lockout, a Fox Float SL Performance SV EVOL shock, SRAM GX Eagle chainset, SRAM Level Bronze 2P Stealth brakes, an ONOFF Pija telescopic seatpost (125mm

to 170mm travel depending on frame size) and Maxxis Rekon Race 29×2.4” EXO tyres.

F-Podium RR: £9199

The third build, the F-Podium RR, has a Fox 34SC Factory 3P Kashima fork with 3-position remote lock-out, a Fox Float SL Factory Kashima SV EVOL shock, SRAM X01 Eagle chainset, SRAM Level Bronze 2P Stealth brakes, an ONOFF Pija telescopic seatpost (125mm to 170mm

travel depending on frame size) and Maxxis Rekon Race 29×2.4” EXO tyres.

F-Podium RR SL: £13999

The top of the range build, the F-PODIUM RR SL, comes complete with a RockShox SID Luxe with 3 position TwistLoc remote, a RockShox SID Luxe Ultimate 3P Remote in Pull DebonAir shock, SRAM XX SL Eagle AXS T-Type chainset, a RockShox Reverb AXS seatpost (from 100mm to 170mm travel depending on frame size) and Maxxis Rekon Race 29×2.4” EXO tyres