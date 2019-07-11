Rachel Atherton out of World Cup with suspected ruptured Achilles

Atherton joins Tahnee Seagrave and Myriam Nicole on the sidelines

Devastating news from Les Gets with the announcement that Rachel Atherton has ruptured her Achilles tendon and could be off the bike for quite some time.

Just when it looked like Rachel Atherton had firmly banished the early season colly-wobbles, a misjudged move on a ‘nothing’ jump on the Les Gets World Cup course has resulted in a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon.

No-one really knows for sure at this stage – Rachel is heading back to UK for medical assessment – but Achilles injuries can be real trouble, requiring lengthy periods of recovery (months) with the outcome not being entirely certain either.

Atherton joins other World Cup overall contenders Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave on the sick bench. Which, while making for interesting racing for those left still in the competition (particularly Tracey Hannah, Marine Cabirou, Nina Hoffman and Kate Weatherley) it’s never great to have so many top racers not riding.

rachybox: “Devastated to say that as I landed super heavy on the last flat jump I had a huge INSANELY PAINFUL ankle & felt so Disgustingly STRANGE!!

“Possible damage to my Achilles’ tendon… . .

“Absolutely Devastated. Not sure what’s going to happen but I’ll be going home tomorrow to get sorted out, just so gutted & upset. Sorry to everyone & thanks to everyone. #womendown #gutted”