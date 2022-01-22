Race Face adds more colours and a chromoly spindle to updated Atlas pedal range.

After nearly a decade in the market, Race Face has updated its Atlas pedal.

The new Atlas flat pedal features better home mechanical serviceability and an improved spindle design.

Measuring 110- x 108mm, the aluminium pedal platform is 12mm thick and houses ten traction pins per side. And those pins are generous in length, too. Once threaded into place, the Atlas pedal pins have a 6.5mm profile, sure to engage strongly with whichever shoe you are riding.

Pedal pin spacers included

Race Face also includes a selection of washers with the new Atlas flat pedal purchase. Riders can use these washers to vary the spacing and height of those pins, shaping the pedal’s overall grip profile to their exact requirements–whether for greater adjustability on grip.

If you want one side of your new Atlas flats to be ‘freer’ for foot-out cornering and dirt jumping, the other side can be set with pins at maximum extension for the most secure shoe-to-pedal interface when pinging through a high-speed rock garden.

Loyal Race Face riders will be thrilled that these new flats no longer require propriety tools to service. All you need is to loosen a single nut on the inboard side of the pedal, to access its internals.

An easier Atlas to match with carbon cranks

Mechanically the new Atlas flats rotate on a chromoly spindle, supported by an oversized cartridge bearing and bushing.

Race Face product planners have also addressed the issue of carbon crank arm convergence, with the new chromoly spindle having adequate clearance to work with protective

The new Race Face Atlas flats weigh 376g a pair, making them slightly heavier than the previous-generation Atlas flats, which were 355g. Race Face has added three additional colours, with the new version available in nine colours to ensure you find a hue that works perfectly with your trail gear fashion senses and bike colourway.